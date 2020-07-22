Medienmitteilung

Thun, 22. Juli 2020

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Erfolgreiche Bezugsrechtsemission der Meyer Burger Technology AG - 99% der Bezugsrechte ausgeübt

Meyer Burger Technology AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) gibt heute bekannt, dass bis zum Ende der Bezugsfrist am 22. Juli 2020, 12:00 Uhr MESZ 98.9% der Bezugsrechte ausgeübt worden sind. Insgesamt wurden den bestehenden Aktionären 1'272'465'688 neue Namenaktien zum Bezugspreis von CHF 0,09 pro Aktie angeboten. Die 13'718'276 neu zu emittierenden Namenaktien, für welche die Bezugsrechte nicht ausgeübt wurden, werden am Markt verkauft. Aus der Bezugsrechtsemission resultiert damit ein Bruttoerlös von rund CHF 115 Mio.

Bereits im Vorfeld der Kapitalerhöhung haben sich sogenannte PIPE-Investoren (Private Investment in Public Equity) gegenüber der Gesellschaft zur Zeichnung von rund 30% der insgesamt neu auszugebenden Aktien zum Bezugspreis von CHF 0,09 verpflichtet, was einem Bruttoerlös von rund CHF 50 Mio. entspricht. Mit dem Abschluss der Kapitalerhöhung wird der Gesellschaft damit ein Bruttoerlös von insgesamt rund CHF 165 Mio. zufliessen.

Als erster Handelstag der neuen Aktien an der SIX Swiss Exchange ist der 29. Juli 2020 vorgesehen. Die Lieferung der neuen Aktien gegen Bezahlung des Bezugspreises ist ebenfalls für den 29. Juli 2020 geplant. Das Aktienkapital von Meyer Burger wird neu CHF 125'757'560.30 betragen, eingeteilt in 2'515'151'206 Namenaktien von je CHF 0.05 Nennwert.

Mit Vollzug der Transaktion wird zudem der Wandelpreis der ausstehenden Wandelanleihe von Meyer Burger Technology AG (ISIN CH0253445131) in Übereinstimmung mit den Anleihensbedingungen angepasst. Der Wandelpreis wird von bisher CHF 0.98 je Namenaktie auf neu CHF 0.4863 reduziert. Das Wandelverhältnis für Obligationen von je CHF 5'000 Nennwert erhöht sich demzufolge von bisher 5'102.04082 auf neu 10'281.7191 Namenaktien der Meyer Burger Technology AG. Alle übrigen Bedingungen bleiben unverändert.

Mit dem erfolgreichen Abschluss der Kapitalerhöhung ist der Weg frei für die Neuausrichtung der Meyer Burger als Hersteller von Solarzellen und Solarmodulen. Die Produktion soll im ersten Halbjahr 2021 mit 400 MW Solarzellen und 400 MW Solarmodulen starten. Bis 2026 ist ein Ausbau der Produktionskapazität auf rund 5 GW geplant. Es liegen bereits Kaufabsichtserklärungen von potenziellen Kunden aus Europa und den USA im Umfang von über 2 GW pro Jahr vor. Zunächst sollen Solarmodule in erster Linie für das attraktive Segment der Dachanlagen hergestellt werden. Der Verwaltungsrat rechnet damit, dass die neu ausgerichtete Meyer Burger Gruppe bereits mit diesem Produktionsvolumen einen operativen Gewinn erreichen kann.

Kontakte:

Nicole Borel

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +41 (0)33 221 28 34

nicole.borel@meyerburger.com

Dynamics Group AG

Andreas Durisch, Senior Partner

Tel +41 43 268 27 47 | Mob +41 79 358 87 32

adu@dynamicsgroup.ch

Über Meyer Burger Technology AG

www.meyerburger.com

Meyer Burger ist ein führendes und weltweit aktives Technologieunternehmen, spezialisiert auf innovative Systeme und Produktions-Equipment für die Photovoltaik- (Solar)-Industrie. Als international anerkannte Premium-Marke bietet Meyer Burger den Kunden in der PV-Industrie verlässliche Präzisionsprodukte und innovative Lösungen für die Herstellung von hocheffizienten Solarzellen und Solarmodulen.

Das umfassende Angebot wird durch ein weltweites Servicenetzwerk mit Ersatz- und Verschleissteilen, Verbrauchsmaterial, Prozesswissen, Wartungs- und Kundendienst, Schulungen und weiteren Dienstleistungen ergänzt. Meyer Burger ist in Europa und Asien in den jeweiligen Schlüsselmärkten vertreten und verfügt über Tochtergesellschaften und eigene Servicecenter in China, Deutschland, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Schweiz, Singapur, Taiwan und den USA. Die Namenaktien der Meyer Burger Technology AG sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange gelistet (Ticker: MBTN).

This document is not intended to constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase or invest in any securities of Meyer Burger Technology AG (the "Company"). In particular, this document is neither (i) a prospectus as such term is understood pursuant to the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA") nor (ii) an issuance prospectus pursuant to article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations in its version as it was effective immediately prior to the entering into force of the FinSA (the "CO") or a listing prospectus within the meaning of article 27 et seq. of the listing rules of SIX Exchange Regulation of November 8, 2019, in effect since January 1, 2020 (the "Listing Rules") or of the listing rules of any other stock exchange or regulated trading venue in Switzerland, in each case in conjunction with article 109 of the Swiss Financial Services Ordinance ("FinSO"). In connection with the rights offering mentioned herein, the Company published an issuance and listing prospectus pursuant to article 652a of the CO and article 27 et seq. of the Listing Rules, in each case in conjunction with article 109 of the FinSO. Investors are advised to consult their bank or financial adviser before making any investment decision.Copies of the issuance and listing prospectus and any supplements thereof, if any, are for eligible investors available at Credit Suisse AG, Zurich, Switzerland (email: equity.prospectus@credit-suisse.com) or Zürcher Kantonalbank, Zurich, Switzerland (e-mail: prospectus@zkb.ch).

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of Meyer Burger Technology AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in or into the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This document is only addressed to and directed at persons in member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") who are qualified investors within the meaning of article 2(1)(e) of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of the European Union of 14 June 2017 ("Qualified Investors"). In addition, in the United Kingdom, this document is addressed to and directed only at, and should only be relied upon by, persons who are qualified investors as defined under section 86(7) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), are persons who are high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order or are persons to whom it may otherwise be lawful to communicate it to (all such persons being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). No other person should act or rely on this document and persons distributing this document must satisfy themselves that it is lawful. If you have received this document and you are not a Relevant Person, you must return this document immediately to the Company and not copy, reproduce or otherwise disclose it (in whole or any part). Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States, the United Kingdom or in any other jurisdiction other than Switzerland.