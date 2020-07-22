Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM 22-Jul-2020 / 18:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Paris, July 22, 2020 Implementation of the share buy-back program Further to Kaufman & Broad's SA announcement of the implementation of its share buy-back program[1] pursuant to the 11th resolution of the shareholders' general meeting of May 5, 2020, Kaufman & Broad SA announces the signature on July 22, 2020 of an irrevocable share buy-back agreement with an independent investment services provider. This agreement provides for the buy-back of Kaufman & Broad SA shares up to a maximum number of shares representing 8% of Kaufman & Broad SA's share capital over a period of twelve months starting on July 22, 2020, subject to market conditions. The description of the share buy-back program authorized by the shareholders' meeting of May 5, 2020 was published on May 5, 2020 and is available on the Company's website at ( www.kaufmanbroad.fr [1]). This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr [2] Contacts Chief Financial Officer Press Relations Bruno Coche Agence Shadow +33 (1) 41 43 44 73 Alice Polack - +33 (6) 33 71 91 58 Infos-invest@ketb.com alicepolack@shadowcommunication.fr Aurélie Vinzent - +33 (6) 58 66 80 49 aurelievinzent@shadowcommunication.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti +33 (6) 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand. The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.20-0231 on March 31, 2020. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org [3]) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr [2]) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares. This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] See Kaufman & Broad's press release dated July 20, 2020. Regulatory filing PDF file File: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM [4] 1099819 22-Jul-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b5ff3686941975856a758b118e604050&application_id=1099819&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b40f286580e5a3e4d565d58dfb24fd60&application_id=1099819&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=58d927157c3d269cacfc11a89b912b20&application_id=1099819&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8365afb8be58a3f57d293841692cdfa0&application_id=1099819&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

