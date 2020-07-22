Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 637 internationalen Medien
Ist das eine “Tenbagger”-Gelegenheit? Spekulation auf eine “Monsterakquisition” und starke Meldung am Mittwoch veröffentlicht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915246 ISIN: US6153691059 Ticker-Symbol: DUT 
Tradegate
22.07.20
19:46 Uhr
253,15 Euro
+0,85
+0,34 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
252,15252,6519:57
252,15252,7019:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2020 | 18:53
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave updates on credit rating by Moody's

Wereldhave updates on a revised credit rating by Moody's Investor Service, ("Moody's"). We want to provide more clarity on the recent downgrade of Wereldhave N.V.'s corporate family rating and the rating on the senior unsecured bonds to B1 from Ba2 and has placed the ratings on review for downgrade. The outlook has changed to ratings under review from negative.

Wereldhave understands that the downgrade by Moody's is related to a short dated debt maturity profile and refinancing needs. Wereldhave recognizes that the Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on capital markets due to increased uncertainties. This results in longer periods for negotiating new financing deals. Wereldhave is in active and constructive dialogues with various lenders to extend and/or refinance debt maturities for 2021 and beyond. Added with Wereldhave's liquidity preservation program, the Management Board remains confident it will be able to materially improve its financial profile in the coming months.

Attachment

  • PR Wereldhave updates on Moody's rating - FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c3c3f9f3-d522-48b2-8a49-d4243cf0dd2f)
MOODYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.