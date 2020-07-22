Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2020) - Race car driver Kellen Ritter is interviewed by Fiona Forbes of InvestmentPitch Media. Kellen is looking for a significant sponsor(s) for the upcoming Road to Indy, the official IndyCar ladder system for aspiring drivers in North America.

Kellen had a very successful debut in racing cars in 2018, winning three championships in F1600 competition (F1600 Canada, Toyo Tires F1600 Championship and the F1600 Super Series). He did that in dominant fashion, being the first driver in history to win all three in the same year, receiving rookie of the year honours.

In 2019 he went to Europe to gain experience and prepare for the 2020 season.

The team that he raced for in F1600 has offered him an opportunity to drive a USF 2000 car in the Road to Indy. Team owner, Michael Duncalfe, of Exclusive Autosport (www.exclusiveautosport.ca), thinks he can and will win at this level which opens up the door to scholarship awards from the series as well as promotional value for sponsors.

The season budget is US$728,800 USD and there are multiple opportunities for hospitality and business-to-business relationships as well as marketing exposure.

For more information please watch this interview (click here) contact Chris Ritter at 604-307-6541 or email critter@cmsipacific.com. Michael Duncalfe, of Exclusive Autosport, can be reached at 306-229-0865 or by email at exclusivemanagement@me.com.

