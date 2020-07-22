To investors, analysts, financial media
Basel, July 22, 2020
Invitation to Dufry's Half-Year Results 2020 Conference and Management Call on August 03, 2020 in Zurich, CH
Dufry is pleased to invite you to our Half-Year Results 2020 Conference in Zurich, Switzerland:
Monday, 03 August, 2020
From 14.30 to 16.00 (CEST)
Zurich Marriott Hotel (Room Century)
Neumuehlequai 42, 8006 Zurich, Switzerland
Speakers will be Julián Díaz, CEO of Dufry Group, and Yves Gerster, CFO of Dufry Group. The presentation will be held in English.
Time/Agenda (CEST)
- 2:00 PM Doors Open & Welcome Coffee
- 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM Investor & Analyst Presentation and Q&A
Due to social distancing measures, the numbers of participants will be limited to 30 people. To register for the presentation, please send an e-mail to ir@dufry.com by 30 July, 2020. Please note that registrations will be handled on a first come, first served basis.
In line with current Swiss regulations, we kindly remind you to avoid shaking hands during the Conference, maintain a distance of 1.5 meters from other participants and stay at home if you have any symptoms. Depending on further developments or changes in the applicable regulations, we reserve the right to amend the above requirements or to take any further necessary measures at short notice.
If you are not able to participate in person, the Presentation and Q&A can be followed via Conference Call:
Telephone
Pre-registration
Participants are invited to pre-register for the conference call here. In this case, participants will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code.
Direct dial-in
Europe:
+41 (0) 58 310 5000
UK:
+44 (0) 207 107 0613
USA:
+1 (1) 631 570 5613
Brazil:
0800 891 2164 / +55 (0) 11 3172 5519
Singapore:
+65 3158 0802
Webcast
The access to the webcast platform will be available on the website https://www.dufry.com/en/investors.
A playback option will be available in the webcast platform until 3 September, 2020.
Participants to the conference call or webcast will be requested to indicate their name and company.
Dufry will publish its 2020 Half-Year Results on August 3, 2020, at 6.30am CEST.
For further information, please contact:
Dr. Kristin Köhler
Renzo Radice
Global Head
Global Head Corporate Communications
Kristin.koehler@dufry.com
renzo.radice@dufry.com
