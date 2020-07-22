To investors, analysts, financial media

Basel, July 22, 2020

Invitation to Dufry's Half-Year Results 2020 Conference and Management Call on August 03, 2020 in Zurich, CH

Dufry is pleased to invite you to our Half-Year Results 2020 Conference in Zurich, Switzerland:

Monday, 03 August, 2020

From 14.30 to 16.00 (CEST)

Zurich Marriott Hotel (Room Century)

Neumuehlequai 42, 8006 Zurich, Switzerland

Speakers will be Julián Díaz, CEO of Dufry Group, and Yves Gerster, CFO of Dufry Group. The presentation will be held in English.

Time/Agenda (CEST)

- 2:00 PM Doors Open & Welcome Coffee

- 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM Investor & Analyst Presentation and Q&A

Due to social distancing measures, the numbers of participants will be limited to 30 people. To register for the presentation, please send an e-mail to ir@dufry.com by 30 July, 2020. Please note that registrations will be handled on a first come, first served basis.

In line with current Swiss regulations, we kindly remind you to avoid shaking hands during the Conference, maintain a distance of 1.5 meters from other participants and stay at home if you have any symptoms. Depending on further developments or changes in the applicable regulations, we reserve the right to amend the above requirements or to take any further necessary measures at short notice.

If you are not able to participate in person, the Presentation and Q&A can be followed via Conference Call:

Telephone

Pre-registration

Participants are invited to pre-register for the conference call here. In this case, participants will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code.

Direct dial-in

Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 5000 UK: +44 (0) 207 107 0613 USA: +1 (1) 631 570 5613 Brazil: 0800 891 2164 / +55 (0) 11 3172 5519 Singapore: +65 3158 0802

Webcast

The access to the webcast platform will be available on the website https://www.dufry.com/en/investors.

A playback option will be available in the webcast platform until 3 September, 2020.

Participants to the conference call or webcast will be requested to indicate their name and company.

Dufry will publish its 2020 Half-Year Results on August 3, 2020, at 6.30am CEST.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Kristin Köhler Renzo Radice Global Head

Investor Relations

Phone: +41 61 266 44 22 Global Head Corporate Communications

& Public Affairs

Phone: +41 61 266 44 19 Kristin.koehler@dufry.com renzo.radice@dufry.com

Dufry Group - A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is a leading global travel retailer operating over 2,400 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas.

The Company, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, operates in 65 countries in all six continents.

Social Responsibility

Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children's Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.