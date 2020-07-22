The global dental surgical equipment market is expected to grow by USD 1.42 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Dental Surgical Equipment Market Analysis Report by Product (Dental systems and equipment and Dental lasers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors. In addition, the adoption of 3D printing technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the dental surgical equipment market.

The prevalence of various dental diseases such as periodontal diseases, dental caries, and oral cancer is increasing across the globe. This can be attributed to the growth in risk factors such as diabetes, poor oral hygiene, and use of tobacco and alcohol. In 2017, approximately one out of every ten individuals worldwide was affected by some kind of periodontal disease. Also, on average, seven out of every ten school children and all adults across the world have tooth decay. During 2018-2040, the prevalence of various dental diseases is expected to increase by nearly 54%. The prevalence of these diseases increases with age. These factors coupled with the expanding global geriatric population will lead to an increase in the demand for dental services, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global dental surgical equipment market.

Major Five Dental Surgical Equipment Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business through segments such as Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers a wide range of dental tools and equipment. Some of its main product offerings include 3M ESPE Crown Crimping Pliers and 3M ESPE Crown Scissors.

3Shape AS

3Shape AS operates its business through the Products segment. This segment offers a range of CAD/CAM solutions- Dental System for dentists and dental laboratories for dentures, clear aligners, smile designs, surgical guides, splints, and more.

A-dec Inc.

A-dec Inc. operates its business through segments such as Dental Chairs, Delivery Systems, Dental Lights, and Others. The company offers a wide range of dental chairs. Some of its key offerings include A-dec 500, A-dec 400, and A-dec 300.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. operates its business through segments such as Technologies Equipment and Consumables. The company offers a range of dental instruments, including straight and contra-angle handpieces, turbines, lasers, ultrasound scaling units, and motors and drives. Its major product offerings include T1 Classic, T1 Line, T2 Line, T2 S-Line, T3 Line, T3 S-Line, T4 Line, T1 Turbine, T2 Turbines, T3 Turbines, T4 Turbine, SiroLaser Blue, SiroLaser Advance Plus, SiroLaser Xtend, SiroSonic L, SiroSonic TL, Motor BL, and Motor SL.

Envista Holdings Corp.

Envista Holdings Corp. operates its business through segments such as Specialty Products Technologies and Equipment Consumables. The company offers its restorative products through its subsidiary KaVo Kerr. It offers a range of dental curing lights. Its major product offerings include Demi Ultra and Demi Plus.

Dental Surgical Equipment Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Dental systems and equipment

Dental lasers

Dental Surgical Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

