Mindful media: 21 Safari Artworks that will Inspire you to Travel Africa in 2021

"Approaching Bull" (Kenya)

Notes: The classic backdrop of Mount Kilimanjaro frames an approaching bull in the Amboseli National Park, Kenya

The world-renowned Zimbabwean artist is transporting viewers of his art to the vast plains of Africa one brushstroke at a time. Larry uses oils, water-colors, charcoal, and pencil to depict the abounding wildlife and landscape that shape the place he calls home. He is currently focused on sharing his work through his Facebook, Instagram, and website, encouraging his audience to experience Africa from the comfort of their homes as the world takes time to safely recover from the pandemic.

I had the pleasure of speaking to the sensational artist and fell even deeper in love with his work as he told me the stories behind some of his pieces from his home studio in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. Below I've shared our recent Q&A as well as 21 magnificent pieces that will take you on a journey across the continent through the eyes of the artist.



Larry Norton, at home in Zimbabwe photo credit @tamiwalkerphotography



What inspired your safari artwork?

"My safari artwork is inspired by numerous trips and expeditions through a lifetime spent in Africa. I grew up on a farm in North-East Zimbabwe. From childhood, we visited remote areas and were lucky to experience incredible adventures in the wild and uninhabited areas. I drew from such an early age and it has always been my mission and greatest pleasure to try and capture these wonders and share them."



"Africa Map II"

Notes: Sketched vignettes allude to life, adventure and the wonders of the African continent



'Kariba Days' Zimbabwe

Size: 59 x 79 inches or 150 x 200 cm

Notes: Lake Kariba is a place that holds some of my most special memories from many childhood trips.

The scene is set looking west towards Bumi Hills, for me one of the most nostalgic views of the lake. A September sunsets over the copper and gilt waters of the lake.

This scene, part of the Matusadona shoreline, has been drawn indirectly from a myriad of memories and experiences. It is a distillation of ideas that has taken much more thought and planning than I anticipated.

It was also home to the famous Chura Bull, depicted in the foreground of this painting. I was fortunate enough to photograph the Chura Bull in this very spot in 1990, not long before he was killed by a younger bull on the 8th of April 1991.

Why have you chosen to live in your home country of Zimbabwe?

"Zimbabwe has always been home. I have never been able to feel at peace anywhere else. I think that it is possible to have a place etched into the framework of your soul. It feels like that for me. I have loved the people, wildlife and landscapes of this incredible country through all the good times and bad."



"African Thunder, The Victoria Falls"

Notes: It was an attempt at capturing the elements of the Victoria Falls: the great Zambezi River, the islands and cataracts of the falls itself, the depths of the gorge, the rainbows and the spray and the breadth of the land beyond and all from the perspective of a pair of Bateleur eagles.



"Light On The Valley" (Chimanimani, Zimbabwe)

Size: 41 x 113 inches or 105 x 285cm

Notes: Some years ago I undertook this massive landscape of the Chimanimani area in the eastern highlands of Zimbabwe. This is a unique and stunningly beautiful place. I was not sure of how best to capture it and I spent a week up there, searching for ideas. Initially, the dense 'Guti' weather came in and all visibility was lost in heavy mists. I then went into the Chimanimani National Park and hiked through the mountains, plateaus and gorges getting images. Finally, I got a break in the weather and from the top of 'Pork Pie Hill', at dawn, and I knew that this was the scene I would paint. A few days before I had been watching a Lanner Falcon at the base of the hill. Back at the studio in Victoria Falls the task of pulling hundreds of ideas together began. Then the long hours of sketching it all onto canvas. Finally, the marathon of painting it all ….

How do you paint live animals if they're always hidden or moving? Does it start with a photo, or your memory as well as imagination?

"Animals are elusive. They hide in thick cover for protection, and have elements of camouflage. They move fast and seldom cooperate for the paintbrush, pencil, or camera. I utilize all the tools at my disposal: the memory of a sighting, imagination, pencil sketches, field painting, and photographic reference material. Often a finished painting is the product of all of these. Experience is a vital element. I undertake field trips and expeditions on foot, by kayak, canoe, and vehicle to remote areas to find the experiences and sightings that will translate into the paintings."



"Near Kennedy Pan"

Notes: Portrait of an elephant bull near Kennedy Pan. Great conservation efforts keep looking after our wildlife through this testing time.





"Eden" Zimbabwe

Notes: The landscape for this painting was painted in situ at the junction of the Sansimba and Zambezi rivers. Whilst I was working on the painting a large herd of elephants came down to swim and to drink. At one stage 150 elephants lined the bank.

Having often seen leopard spoor along the banks of the Upper Zambezi I later decided to include this beautiful and elusive cat.

The eroded banks of the Zambezi River attract a variety of Bee-Eaters who dig deep nesting burrows in the pliable earth. Little Bee Eaters are common here, hawking for insects from branches above the swirling waters of the great river. The whole scene depicts a very real Eden.

Conservation efforts make such a difference protecting our vulnerable wildlife through this tough time.

What's your process from sketch to final touch?

"It always starts with an idea. This starts to take life with the process of drawing. Sometimes with very loose and almost abstract forms, to see the balance of a composition. A detailed drawing follows, often on the canvas itself. The exciting process of painting starts with the base colours. As much detail as possible is achieved with the first session of painting. This is often the most enjoyable part of the process. One is attempting to convey as much as possible with the fewest number of brushstrokes. This is the great challenge. Detail, hazes, glazes, shadows, highlights and finishing touches follow. To some degree each painting follows a slightly different process. Even after completion, I will hang a painting for a week or so and find a number of alterations. Often less is more. On many occasions animals march on and off the canvas in the final stages."



"Moment" (Victoria Falls)

Notes: As dawn breaks through the misted foliage of Livingstone Island, a flight of egrets drifts, backlit, across the face of the Victoria Falls.



"Leopard Tree" Zimbabwe

Notes: Elusive to the end, we occasionally found signs of Leopard on our farm. The mysterious guest is depicted here in the same tree where he had been sharpening his claws. The Wildebeest, downwind, look on. Beyond the Musengezi river lies the granite outcrop Chidziwa, another occasional Leopard haunt.

Do you ever face artist's block? How do you overcome it?

"Artist block has never really been an issue for me. I try to be disciplined in my work and to keep at it regardless of the circumstances. Art can be a catharsis in difficult times. To be honest, there is no substitute for those moments when an inexplicable shaft of inspiration seems to come through and the painting flows. If I am battling to paint I try to get out of the studio to run, kayak or go on an expedition. Time in the natural world opens up new windows in the mind and sharpens the ability to focus and concentrate."



"Kings" Zimbabwe

Notes: As dawn breaks over the Zambezi Valley, these magnificent and regal pairs take stock of their territory. Mist skirts a distant hill and Ilala palms rise out from the riverine forest, all subjects in a lorded land.



"Long Sands of Gonarezhou" Zimbabwe

Size: 26 x 62 inch or 68 x 154 cm

*A film on this painting has been produced by Buck O'Donoghue , ( Badrabbit Studios ): 'Long Sands of Gonarezhou' - https://youtu.be/KNSGNsQn0YI

Notes: I went down to Gonarezhou to attempt a long-held ambition - a field painting of the Chilojo Cliffs, on a grand scale.

The logistical difficulties of seven days of fieldwork, in the midst of a radical heatwave, constant wind, dust, baboons and elephants, were substantial.

We were haunted by the beauty of the place and witnessed incredible sights. Huge bull elephants coming down to water, lions in the same spot at the same time, buffalo, nyala and many other species.

Gonarezhou is an extraordinary place, where the ancient feeling of the landscape seems to dominate even big game. For this reason, the animals in the foreground of the painting were kept largely in shadow.

Now that it is done, this becomes the third painting to be completed, in the series "Giant Paintings of Zimbabwe" by the artist.

What painting are you most proud of? Which one took the longest to complete?

"I think the painting I am most proud of is "Place of Angels" completed last year. This painting is number 5 in a series of massive paintings of Zimbabwe. These huge pieces are all approximately 1m x 3m in size. "Place of Angels" was completed over about 7 months. I did other work at this time but it took brutal days and weeks and months at the easel. It captures the Victoria Falls at a moment of incredible beauty. It is high water and later afternoon light has created an array of rainbows through the curtains of spray. I attempted to portray this phenomenon from an angle and elevation that is probably not visible except in the mind's eye."



"Place of Angels" ( Victoria Falls) Massive Painting

Size: 41 x 113 inch or 105 x 285cm

Notes: This massive painting of the Victoria Falls, one of the seven wonders of the world, was completed in 2019. Double rainbows and a diffused central rainbow emphasized the exceptional beauty of this place.

An elephant bull feeds on Cataract Island, a pair of bushbuck browse on the lip of Devil's Cataract and Trumpeter hornbills traverse the thundering Abyss. This place of haunting beauty and exquisite light has long been described as a place of angels.



"Masai Homecoming"

Notes: Beneath the timeless massif of Mount Kilimanjaro a Masai herdsman follows his cattle home. Evening light touches the rare snows of the equator and bathes the evening land in a soft mauve hue.

How many national parks have you been to? Which one really stood out to you and why?

"It is hard to know how many national parks and wilderness areas I have been to but I always think of the ones I still have yet to see…. I spent a year, with Bush pilot Tom Claytor, flying all over Africa, in a Cessna 180, trying to cover as many national parks as possible. I gathered invaluable field work and experience. The one national park that has always stood out for me however, one that is closest to my heart and memories is probably Mana Pools on the lower Zambezi river. I tried to capture the essence of this place in the massive painting "In the Valley of Memories."



"At Rest" Kenya

Notes: A cheetah pair recline on a ridge overlooked the plains of the Masai Mara.

Q: How widely has your work been seen?

A: From the start of my career nearly 30 years ago, I have worked with Galleries and Collectors internationally. One-man shows in New York and London were a cornerstone of my work, leading to the establishment of my own gallery in Victoria Falls ten years ago. Films with National Geographic and more recently ARTE TV (Europe) have helped to share my work with a wider audience.



"Leopard Pools" Zimbabwe

Notes: Leopards are drawn to deep and wild gorges. Secluded pools and thick bush provide pools and thick species such as small antelope game birds and baboons.

If there's one message you could give to tourists visiting a safari for the first time, what would it be?

"Going on Safari for the first time, one is easily overwhelmed by the impulse to capture everything through a lens and share it through a device and media platform. So much can be missed and lost because of this…..the experience and memory is the real essence. This is ok if you have a short time, however, I highly recommend one takes the time to see and absorb the place and events for yourself. Hold the moment before you let it go. An incredible experience is to do a walking safari in a national park, where you feel the place through the soles of your feet."



"Africa Map I"

Notes: Riotous and rugged, filled with danger and delight the African continent seduces explorers as it always has.



"Kabakwe" Zimbabwe

Notes: The legendary bull 'Kabakwe' seen here in the magnificent wild country of the Gonarezhou National Park in South-East Zimbabwe.

What advice would you give to landscape artists just starting off?

"For an artist starting off, I would say believe in yourself and your journey, despite all the barriers. Work damn hard and never give up. Never allow yourself to put anything out there that is not your best. Half your energy may have to go into marketing, until you can get someone to do it for you. Integrity with collectors and galleries will take you far."



"Evening Flight"(Cape, South Africa)

Size: 36 x 56 inches / 91 x 142 cm

Notes: Beneath the citadel of Groot Drakenstein mountain lies the Boschendal estate, established in 1651. A flock of guinea fowl, ever present in the vineyards make for their evening roost.



"Zululand Black Rhino" South Africa

Notes: With heavy grace, a lone Bull emerges from the impenetrable Zululand bush and enters the muddy waters of a hidden pan. Adult Black Rhino weigh a tonne (1000kgs) and measure 1.6m at the shoulder. Hluhluwe and Umfolozi Game Reserves in South Africa provide key refuges for this highly threatened species.

If your spirit were an animal, what would it be?

"The buffalo has always been the most symbolic African animal for me. Its ability to go from bovine docility to deadly ruthlessness mirrors the continent. Our lives here have never been predictable and danger comes easily from the long grass, dark forests and wide rivers. Beneath the overwhelming beauty, there is a latent capacity for threat. Maybe this is the essence of all wild places and creatures."



"Zambezi Storm"

Notes: A pair of Buffalo Bulls are set against leaden waters reflecting a February storm. Unsettled by the wind and the weather, the Buffalo became as agitated as the sky above. Gunmetal blue sky and water, split by the dazzling contrast of the Zimbabwean sandbanks on the far shore made this an irresistible scene to paint.



"Buffalo Studies"

Notes: This large piece is centered by a detailed pencil drawing of two Buffalo bulls done in advance of completing a separated oil painting of this composition. A series of vignettes in oils and related notes, all connected to Buffalo and the process of this painting, surround the edges

As Larry Norton's work hangs in homes across the world, giving people a window through which to view the African wilderness, they also help protect the scenes he so beautifully depicts. Throughout his career, Norton's works have raised large sums of money used to support numerous conservation organizations and charities. His philanthropic efforts allow him to give back to the environment that's inspired him to become the artist he is today.

While it's unsure to many, when travel will return, Larry Norton's work conveys to viewers a world outside their own. Whether or not they've explored Africa personally, viewers are universally enchanted by his work which transports them into terrain rich in detail and bursting with colour. Should you wish to indulge in one of his works of art he can be contacted directly on any of his social media platforms. He also undertakes private commissions where one engages on the subject matter and ideas and he then creates a detailed drawing and finally the painting.

