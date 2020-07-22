Technavio has been monitoring the brushless DC motors market and it is poised to grow by USD 38.83 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What was the size of the brushless dc motors market in 2019?
A. As per Technavio, the global market size was USD 46.49 billion in 2019.
- Based on segmentation by product, Which is the leading segment in the market?
A. Brushless DC motors with less than 750 W power rating.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
A. The growing use of BLDC in the automotive sector.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
A. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 13%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
A. Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Buhler Motor GmbH, Faulhaber, Johnson Electric, Maxon Motor AG, MinebeaMitsumi, Moog Inc., Nidec Corporation, and Oriental Motor Co. Ltd. are the top players in the market.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Buhler Motor GmbH, Faulhaber, Johnson Electric, Maxon Motor AG, MinebeaMitsumi, Moog Inc., Nidec Corporation, and Oriental Motor Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growing use of BLDC in the automotive sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the limitations of power ratings might hamper market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Brushless DC Motors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Brushless DC Motors Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Less Than 750 W Power Rating
- 750 W To 3 KW Power Rating
- More Than 75 KW Power Rating
- 3 KW To 75 KW Power Rating
- End-user
- Industrial
- Consumer Durables
- Automotive
- Aerospace And Defense
- Healthcare
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Brushless DC Motors Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The brushless DC motors market report covers the following areas:
- Brushless DC Motors Market Size
- Brushless DC Motors Market Trends
- Brushless DC Motors Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the development of sensor-less BLDC motor as one of the prime reasons driving the brushless DC motors market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Brushless DC Motors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist brushless DC motors market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the brushless DC motors market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the brushless DC motors market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of brushless DC motors market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Less than 750 W Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Between 750 W and 3 kW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- More than 75 kW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Between 3 kW and 75 kW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Consumer Durables Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Aerospace and Defense Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
- AMETEK Inc.
- Buhler Motor GmbH
- Faulhaber
- Johnson Electric
- Maxon Motor AG
- MinebeaMitsumi
- Moog Inc.
- Nidec Corporation
- Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
