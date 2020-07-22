ICONplc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations, today announced that all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) held on July 21, 2020 (which resolutions had all been recommended by the Board) were all duly passed by shareholders. These resolutions were set out in the Notice of the AGM sent to shareholders dated June 9, 2020 and are available on the ICON plc website.

The final results of the voting are as follows:

RESOLUTION NUMBER RESOLUTION TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES VOTE FOR VOTE AGAINST VOTE WITHHELD 1.1 To re-elect Ms. Mary Pendergast 45,375,290 45,047,124 313,139 15,027 1.2 To re-elect Professor Hugh Brady 45,375,290 44,847,529 512,926 14,835 1.3 To re-elect Mr. Rónán Murphy 45,375,290 44,886,771 473,815 14,704 1.4 To re-elect Ms. Julie O'Neill 45,375,290 45,352,908 6,707 15,675 2 To receive accounts and reports 45,375,290 45,125,109 1,867 248,314 3 To authorise the fixing of the auditors' remuneration 45,375,290 41,855,932 3,504,170 15,188 4 To authorise the Company to allot shares 45,375,290 45,327,330 37,054 10,906 5** To disapply pre-emption rights 45,375,290 45,337,113 23,998 14,179 6** To disapply pre-emption rights for funding capital investment or acquisitions 45,375,290 45,219,197 141,875 14,218 7** To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares 45,375,290 45,072,354 178,525 124,411 8** To authorise the price range at which the Company can reissue shares it holds as treasury shares 45,375,290 45,081,032 271,321 22,937

** Special Resolution. All resolutions are ordinary resolutions unless otherwise stated.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, as well as other economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, S-8 and F-3, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

ICON plc is a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. The Company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 15,150 employees in 94 locations in 40 countries as at June 30, 2020. Further information is available at www.iconplc.com.

Contact: Investor Relations 1 888 381 7923 or

Brendan Brennan Chief Financial Officer 353 1 291 2000

Jonathan Curtain Vice President Corporate Finance and Investor Relations 353 1 291 2000

All at ICON.

