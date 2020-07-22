ICONplc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations, today announced that all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) held on July 21, 2020 (which resolutions had all been recommended by the Board) were all duly passed by shareholders. These resolutions were set out in the Notice of the AGM sent to shareholders dated June 9, 2020 and are available on the ICON plc website.
The final results of the voting are as follows:
RESOLUTION NUMBER
RESOLUTION
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES
VOTE FOR
VOTE AGAINST
VOTE WITHHELD
1.1
To re-elect Ms. Mary Pendergast
45,375,290
45,047,124
313,139
15,027
1.2
To re-elect Professor Hugh Brady
45,375,290
44,847,529
512,926
14,835
1.3
To re-elect Mr. Rónán Murphy
45,375,290
44,886,771
473,815
14,704
1.4
To re-elect Ms. Julie O'Neill
45,375,290
45,352,908
6,707
15,675
2
To receive accounts and reports
45,375,290
45,125,109
1,867
248,314
3
To authorise the fixing of the auditors' remuneration
45,375,290
41,855,932
3,504,170
15,188
4
To authorise the Company to allot shares
45,375,290
45,327,330
37,054
10,906
5**
To disapply pre-emption rights
45,375,290
45,337,113
23,998
14,179
6**
To disapply pre-emption rights for funding capital investment or acquisitions
45,375,290
45,219,197
141,875
14,218
7**
To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares
45,375,290
45,072,354
178,525
124,411
8**
To authorise the price range at which the Company can reissue shares it holds as treasury shares
45,375,290
45,081,032
271,321
22,937
** Special Resolution. All resolutions are ordinary resolutions unless otherwise stated.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, as well as other economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, S-8 and F-3, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.
ICON plc is a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. The Company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 15,150 employees in 94 locations in 40 countries as at June 30, 2020. Further information is available at www.iconplc.com.
