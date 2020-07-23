PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: The Board Recommends Q2 2020 Dividend Payment 23-Jul-2020 / 08:29 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Board Recommends Q2 2020 Dividend Payment The Board of Directors of Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, is recommending a dividend of 15.44 roubles per share for the three months ended 30 June 2020. Approval of the dividend is expected to take place at the Company's EGM on 28 August 2020. The record date for participation in the EGM is 3 August 2020. The recommended record date for the dividend payment is 8 September 2020. The approval of the record date for the dividend payment is also expected to take place at the Company's EGM on 28 August 2020. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,157 million and EBITDA of $2,805 million in 2019. Severstal's crude steel production in 2019 reached 11.8 million tonnes. www.severstal.com [1] ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 77427 EQS News ID: 1099917 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5885d49ed5e8dc686b77ca6aa78e352b&application_id=1099917&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

