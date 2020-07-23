Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 637 internationalen Medien
Krasser Hebel für den Early Bird? KUV 2020e unter 2!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.07.2020 | 08:04
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, July 22

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: First Interim Dividend and update on Dividend Policy

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a First Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2021, of 3.75p per share (2020:3.75p), payable 3 September 2020 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 7 August 2020. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 6 August 2020.

The Board is aware of how important dividends are to shareholders and, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the Board intends at least to maintain this level of quarterly dividend for the current financial year which would amount to a total dividend of at least 15p per share, representing a yield of 3.9% based on the share price as at 22 July 2020(1).

With the aim of delivering more predictable dividend levels to shareholders, the Board has decided that it will seek to increase dividends annually(1). The rate of increase will take into account the Board's expectations of income and capital returns.

This is possible due to the Company's dividend policy to distribute all available revenue generated by the portfolio, together with an amount from realised capital profits. It remains the Board's intention that the Company continues to deliver a competitive yield within the UK Smaller Company investment trust sector.

  1. This is a target only and not a profit forecast and there is no guarantee of future dividends which are at the directors' discretion.

Kelly Nice

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

22 July 2020

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.