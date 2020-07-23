Utility-scale PV accounted for about 5.9 GW of the total in fiscal 2019-20, in addition to 1.7 GW of new rooftop solar capacity.From pv magazine India India added about 5.9 GW of utility-scale PV capacity and 1.7 GW of rooftop solar in fiscal 2019-20, according to JMK Research and Analytics. The new additions brought the country's total installed PV capacity to about 35 GW as of March 31. Domestic manufacturers supplied about 40% of the PV modules required for deployment in fiscal 2019-20, including the utility-scale, onsite, off-grid, and solar pumping segments. Two of the top three suppliers, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...