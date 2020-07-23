Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.07.2020
WKN: 865623 ISIN: NO0003921009 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2020 | 08:05
DNO ASA: Invitation to DNO H1 2020 Investor/Analyst Call

Oslo, 23 July 2020 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, will publish its operating and financial results for the first half of 2020 on 30 July 2020 at 07:00 (CET). A teleconference call with executive management will be hosted at 10:00 (CET). To participate in the call, please sign up at least an hour in advance by sending an email message with caller details to investor.relations@dno.no at which time you will be provided a dial-in number.

Participants may submit questions in advance or during the event by email to investor.relations@dno.no or pose them in person following the introductory remarks.

--

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no
Tel: +47 93 25 63 41

--

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

--

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
