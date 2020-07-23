Bluemara Solutions Joins LogicMonitor's Global Partner Network

IT infrastructure monitoring company continues global expansion through strategic partnership in Spain

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 23, 2020, the leading cloud-based IT infrastructure monitoring and intelligence platform for modern enterprises, today announced its partnership with Bluemara Solutions , Spain's leading provider of IT management solutions. Bluemara joins a select group of the world's best resellers, systems integrators, managed service providers and technology integrators in the LogicMonitor Partner Network .



"Our partnership with Bluemara Solutions will enable LogicMonitor to expand our coverage by providing customers in Spain and the Iberian peninsula with the most innovative hybrid infrastructure monitoring platform available today," said Sanjay Gupta, Global Vice President of Channels & Alliances at LogicMonitor. "Bluemara is a true leader in IT innovation and service in Spain with a tremendous track record of growth and customer success. This partnership will enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation."

Bluemara Solutions is a leading provider of integrated IT management solutions, including workstation management, asset lifecycle management, and security and compliance. Through this partnership, LogicMonitor is delivering its best-in-class monitoring intelligence platform to complement Bluemara's portfolio of services, assisting them in addressing the multi-billion market for IT infrastructure products for the cloud. With recent research from The Motley Fool predicting a 32% growth in the IT infrastructure market, LogicMonitor's entrance into the Spanish market is well-timed to help businesses in the region achieve the greatest possible visibility into their infrastructure.

With the continued rise of remote working and non-centralized IT operations, bringing LogicMonitor's comprehensive monitoring solutions to this new market underscores the desire for digital transformation on a global scale. As technology continues to eliminate borders, the need for frictionless infrastructure monitoring has never been greater. LogicMonitor's platform will empower more customers in Spain and Southern Europe to easily optimize their business performance and innovation.

"Today's IT environments are larger and more complex than ever, and LogicMonitor's entrance into the Spanish market will enable even more businesses to take control of their IT infrastructure," said Ignacio Fernandez Paul, CEO of Bluemara. "LogicMonitor's automated, full-stack platform provides visibility into each component of an organization's infrastructure in a single display and is the best solution for monitoring and optimizing IT environments. There has been a need for this solution in the Spanish market, and we are thrilled to be able to bring it to our customers."

To capitalize on significant recurring revenue, LogicMonitor partners can build, integrate, resell and implement its cloud-based platform to effectively monitor hybrid IT environments with end-to-end visibility of applications and services. LogicMonitor's partner program delivers sales and marketing collaboration, training and certification programs, dedicated partner managers, competitive portfolio differentiation, accelerated onboarding, and automated deal registration.

For more information about the LogicMonitor Partner Network or becoming a LogicMonitor partner, please visit www.logicmonitor.com/partners .

About LogicMonitor

Monitoring unlocks new pathways to growth. At LogicMonitor, we expand what's possible for businesses by advancing the technology behind them. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors infrastructures, empowering companies to focus less on problem-solving and more on evolution. We help customers turn on a complete view in minutes, turn the dial from optimization to innovation and turn the corner from sight to vision. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com .

LogicMonitor Contact:

Anna Lindsey

Tel:

About Bluemara

Bluemara Solutions is a leading provider of integrated IT management solutions for workstation management, computer lifecycle management, security and compliance, help desk and service desk. Bluemara jointly supports more than 55,000 customers and nearly 20 million IT assets worldwide. For more information, visit www.bluemarasolutions.com or info@bluemarasolutions.com .