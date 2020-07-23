Epazz, Inc. Epazz, Inc.: Epazz DeskFlex Desk & Room Booking System Safeguards Contact Tracing Through its New Visitor Management System For COVID-19 Compliance 23-Jul-2020 / 09:00 CET/CEST Epazz DeskFlex Desk & Room Booking System Safeguards Contact Tracing Through its New Visitor Management System For COVID-19 Compliance DeskFlex is a reliable desk booking software to help prevent the spread of infection in the workplace. CHICAGO, via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that DeskFlex releases Visitor management system for its desk booking software to control and monitor the visitor coming in and out of the workplace. DeskFlex Visitor Management system [1] is a groundbreaking room scheduling software [2] module that monitors and processes employees, guests, and outsiders visiting or renting out their facilities. The system keeps a record of all individuals who enter the premises and log into the system. It is a customizable digital visitor logbook that integrates with the biometric scanners, surveillance cameras, thermal body temperature scanner, mask detection, and lists of unwelcome guests. Visitors comprise of a delivery man, a job applicant, a customer, or an employee's relative. With the DeskFlex Visitor Management system, organizations can use a room booking system to monitor, track, and screen all individuals coming inside the building. Visitor Management system screens out individuals with elevated temperature and people not wearing a mask. It is also a tool to easily conduct contact tracing in case of contamination or outbreak in the workplace. DeskFlex room booking software continues to regularly upgrade its software innovations to provide intelligent and interactive business solutions to small and large firms and institutions, especially during the Coronavirus pandemic. Organizations and enterprises can gradually manage their employees' return to the office using the DeskFlex room booking system. DeskFlex desk booking software [3] is the top provider of room scheduling systems [2] to the different educational institutions, law firms, financial institutions, health care institutions, and branches of government, here and abroad. DeskFlex room reservation online is keeping up with the challenges of times as more establishments request for a product demo, and product training as they gradually begin the new way of doing business after the COVID lockdowns. DeskFlex, Inc helps organizations, small, medium, and large businesses, and various institutions as they plan and manage their operations using room booking software [4] integrated into their existing corporate networks. According to Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz, Inc., "We are thrilled to launch the new DeskFlex desk booking software with the additional functions of the Visitor Management system. DeskFlex aims to assist different industries as they re-establish their workplace operations amidst the pandemic. We continue to improve our systems in response to the challenges of the times." About DeskFlex.com [5] DeskFlex is a desk booking solution [3]and room reservation software for conference rooms [2], workspaces, desks, car parking spaces, equipment, hoteling, and HotDesking, which helps office managers accommodate the occasional needs of mobile workers while reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees reserve space in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX), so calls ring at the "desk du jour." DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Outlook integration, and conference room scheduling. About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com) Epazz, Inc., is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are K9Sky.com kennel software [6] and the Provitrac applicant tracking system [7]. SAFE HARBOR This is the "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," and "continue" (or the negation thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz, Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz, Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz, Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC market filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations, and risks associated with the company and its services. CONTACT: For more information, please contact Investor Relations investors@epazz.net (312) 955-8161 www.epazz.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1099903 23-Jul-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=696da8a17b9f21dd4a2ea0d1989636ee&application_id=1099903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=66b57e5d74a2b8bfea64cdc352e8671b&application_id=1099903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=859d6cfba331dd14e97faa7ba7bc2727&application_id=1099903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c261789df7ee7c6b4ca1b75f964d1adc&application_id=1099903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bdbfd68a38068fda4c6523caa10747a7&application_id=1099903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bf16d51eee3d2c924f13026e8c93f3f0&application_id=1099903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b9dcfddccea1713d5b28b768a43564ef&application_id=1099903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2020 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)