Publishing of Caverion Corporation's Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2020 on 6 August 2020

Caverion Corporation Investor News 23 July 2020 at 10.00 a.m. EEST

HELSINKI, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation's Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2020 will be published on Thursday, 6 August 2020, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (Finnish Time, EEST). The stock exchange release and presentation materials in Finnish and in English will be published at that time on the company's website at www.caverion.com/investors.

News conference for investors and media

Caverion will hold a news conference on the Half-year Financial Report on Thursday, 6 August 2020, at 10.00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST) at Hotel Kämp, Kluuvikatu 2, 2nd floor, Helsinki, Finland. The presenters at the event are President and CEO Ari Lehtoranta and Chief Financial Officer Martti Ala-Härkönen. The event is in English and targeted for investment analysts, portfolio managers and the media.

Webcast

The news conference and the presentations by the management can be viewed live at www.caverion.com/investors. The live webcast will start at 10.00 a.m. (EEST). A recording of the webcast will be available at the same address at approximately 12.00 noon (EEST).

Conference call

It is also possible to participate in the event through a conference call. Participants are requested to call one of the assigned numbers at least five minutes before the conference call begins, at 9.55 a.m. (EEST) at the latest:

+44 (0)330 336 9105

+46 (0)8 5033 6574

Participant code for the conference call is "5730948 / Caverion". During the webcast and conference call, all questions should be presented in English.

Schedule in different time zones



Half-year Financial Report published The news conference, conference call and live webcast Recorded webcast

available EEST (Helsinki) 08.00 10.00 12.00 CEST (Paris, Stockholm) 07.00 09.00 11.00 BST (London) 06.00 08.00 10.00 EDT (New York) 01.00 03.00 05.00

For additional information, please contact:

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/publishing-of-caverion-corporation-s-half-year-financial-report-for-january-june-2020-on-6-august-20,c3158281

The following files are available for download: