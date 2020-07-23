Qatar General Electricity and Water Corp. has announced financial close on the 800 MW Siraj-1 solar project with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Mizuho Corporate Bank. The project, secured in a tender by France's Total and Japan's Marubeni, will sell power at a record low price of $0.01449/kWh.Qatar General Electricity and Water Corp. (Kahramaa) has revealed that Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and Mizuho Corporate Bank have agreed to finance the construction of the Siraj-1 solar project, which will be built on a plot of land spanning 10 square kilometers in ...

