STS partners with SafeCharge, a Nuvei company, to accelerate international expansion

LONDON and WARSAW, Poland, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeCharge, a Nuvei company, announces today that it has partnered with STS Gaming Group, Poland's leading bookmaking company. SafeCharge is providing the platform and technology to enable STS to launch operations in the U.K.



STS currently caters to several European markets, of which the U.K. is its fastest growing. The company provides betting services to over 1 million customers in Europe and becomes the first Polish bookmaking business to secure a gaming licence in the U.K. regulated market. Obtaining the license is part of STS's broader international growth strategy. The company boasts an enviable portfolio that includes sportsbooks, virtual games and online casinos, as well as a wide range of eSports.

STS implemented SafeCharge's Cashier, a feature-rich hosted solution that delivers rapid onboarding and is designed to optimise payment acceptance and withdrawals. With Cashier's suite of built-in conversion boosting features, risk management and traffic routing, STS benefits from both compliance with local gaming regulations and a proprietary platform that has proven to increase approval rates, while decreasing player abandonment. Through one integration, STS can now capitalise on SafeCharge's direct connectivity to all major payment card schemes and over 20 global acquiring partners.

"With sports betting at the core of our business and our continuing plans for geographic expansion, we sought a partner with a demonstrable industry track record to successfully expedite our strategy," said Mateusz Juroszek, chief executive officer at STS. "We look forward to further developing our partnership with SafeCharge as part of our international growth plans."

"Companies operating in complex markets are seeking technology partners who can provide the hands-on experience and business intelligence needed to expand effectively and rapidly," said Philip Fayer, Nuvei's chairman and CEO. "Our team worked closely with STS to ensure they thrive not only in the U.K., but also leverage our platform to drive agile and scalable global growth."

"We are delighted with our strong partnership with STS, an exceptionally successful company expanding its core brand into new regulated markets," said Yuval Ziv, SafeCharge's managing director of digital payments. "We are well-positioned to address all of STS's payment requirements to succeed in the U.K. market, in addition to facilitating their future expansion plans."

About SafeCharge

SafeCharge, a Nuvei company, is the payment service partner that enables merchants to grow locally and globally through a single integration. It provides global omni-channel payment services, from card acquiring to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. This fully featured proprietary payment platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and UnionPay, as well as over 300 local payment methods. With offices around the world, SafeCharge serves a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers across a range of vertical markets. Discover more at: www.safecharge.com .

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei, the first-ever community of payment experts. We provide fully-supported omni-channel payments to large-scale merchants, SMBs and distribution partners, powered by our broad suite of proprietary technologies. We also equip ISOs, ISVs, payment facilitators, developers, and eCommerce platforms with the technology, expertise and customer service they need to stand out. Backed by our full-service, globally connected platform, our vision is to build a network in which our merchants and partners can truly thrive. Our goal is to create bigger and better payment opportunities for all, paving the way to great partnerships. Learn more at www.nuvei.com .

About STS Gaming Group

STS Gaming Group is a leading company in the gaming industry in CEE, providing betting services to over 1 million customers in Europe. The portfolio of the Group includes sportsbook, virtual sports, casino and live casino, a wide range of esports betting is run as well. STS Gaming Group is focused on R&D projects. Due to its dynamic development over the last few years, the Group has increased its revenue over 10-times and plans further geographic expansion. Currently, STS Gaming Group employs over 1,500 employees, has more than 440 betting shops in Poland and 4 offices located in Katowice, Warsaw, Prague and Malta.

Contact Details

Louis Georgakakis

Nuvei

+1 514-670-8001

lgeorgakakis@nuvei.com



