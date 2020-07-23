An international research team has measured the reduction of air pollution due to the Covid-19 shutdown and its impact on solar radiation levels. They found that solar radiation in Delhi, one of the world's most polluted cities, was around 8.3% higher in late March, when the Indian government implemented lockdown measures.Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Germany's Helmholtz Institute Erlangen-Nürnberg for Renewable Energy have measured the impact of reduced air pollution on solar radiation levels due to the Covid-19 shutdown. A positive impact of the lockdown on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...