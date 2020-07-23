Khawaja Holdings, a multinational holding company, recently announced their expansion into the United Kingdom and will follow this up with an office in France to support their growth.

Khawaja Holdings is swiftly gaining traction as they expand into Europe with new investment opportunities.

Ahmad Khawaja, CEO of Khawaja Holdings, has begun an aggressive global expansion plan on multiple continents. To maintain the highest caliber of services, they are adding a new office in France.

"We're seeing interest at exponential rates and so many opportunities for Khawaja Holdings to help businesses in the UK and France," Ahmad Khawaja said.

Khawaja Holdings has created an expansion plan to reach more businesses and support their growth. Ahmad Khawaja has made their vision and goals very clear over the past few months.

The Indian dynasty company grew and reached their own success in the Indian real estate market, but now aims to expand into new industries and new countries.

"We are humbled and excited to be able to expand at such an aggressive rate," Ahmad Khawaja said, …we look forward to helping so many businesses all around the world and the opportunities that will manifest not only for us, but for the companies, their staff, and their communities," Ahmad Khawaja added.

About Khawaja Holdings:

Khawaja Holdings is a multinational holding company with operations and plans for expansion in nearly every continent. We enable businesses and economies to thrive, allowing entrepreneurs and innovative companies to reach their full potential. Visit www.khawajaholdings.com/.

