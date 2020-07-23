One World Ventures Inc: Doors have Closed but Windows are Opening Assures OWVI CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / Over the past few months we have sadly watched the world take an unprecedented landslide while facing every medical, economic and human challenge to exist. We have also watched people uniting strong together in the effort to stop the global spread of this "novel" silent killer virus.

"I have never experienced such an inconceivable global event in my life that will reshape every country and nation's economic structure for many years to come". Said Damu Lin, CEO, One World Ventures Inc. (OWVI) (OTC PINK:OWVI). "We have witnessed borders closed, mass business closures and layoffs while also adjusting to a new normal of rationing supplies and adhering to social distancing measures as we begin to rebuild our future."

OWVI has used some of this time also to take a step back and look at their business and industries beyond a five (5)-or ten (10)-year time span and also begin to lay the groundwork for the biggest opportunities that are still to come.

With building shareholder value first in mind, OWVI continues with ongoing audits and submitting applications to achieve its goal of being listed on all major stock exchanges. They are up to date and a current reporting company that have completed the 2019 audit which now provides three (3) years of audited financial information. OWVI's portfolio of activities remains revenue driven, ensuring multiple revenue streams in several markets with easily defined margins, minimum overheads and costs and growth strategies. Strategies include:

R & D to sell consumer products domestically and internationally in Europe and Asia.

Focused on developing finished products for consumers

Creating and promoting a consumer product brand ( have two (2) recently approved European brand trademarks )

) Applying for additional Trademarks in the US and Asia

Exploring Payment System Solutions

"I'm confident that the economy will recover steadily and impressed at the speed of which Central Banks are moving to address problems in credit markets, and governments now enacting this legendary stimulus money all around the world." Added Lin. 'This next coming year will demand hard work and sacrifice on everybody's part, but as an Organization, we will continue to build on what we've already accomplished as we demonstrate our resurgence is real'.

As the world begins to slowly re-open and rebuild, OWVI will continue with its mission of providing new alternatives to traditional ways of doing business such as investing in sustainable products and industries, manufacturing health & wellness products, and creating a robust direct marketing network. There is still plenty to be achieved in OWVI's evolution and they are confident their business is positioned to line up with many successes and great achievements.

"We're going to have to make some smart choices and we've got to make the right choices and invest in the projects that secure even faster growth in sustainable industries for our valued shareholders". Ended Lin.

"I hope everyone is keeping safe and remember to embrace our loved ones around us during this unprecedented time".

