LONDON -- nVent Publishes its First Social Responsibility Report Source: nVent Electric plc

LONDON -- HSBC Launches ESG Portfolio Reporting Service Source: HSBC Holdings plc

VANCOUVER, Washington -- ZoomInfo Announces Donations of Over $100,000 to Support the Black Community and Racial Equality Source: ZoomInfo

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- ZoomInfo Contributes to COVID-19 Relief Efforts in Vancouver, Washington and Boston, Massachusetts Source: ZoomInfo

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Sintavia Acquires Additional Arcam Q20+ Printer from GE Additive Source: Sintavia, LLC

TORONTO -- Facedrive's TraceSCAN Wearables App Now Available on Microsoft Store for Partners Source: Facedrive Inc.

ZURICH -- RepRisk Reaches New Milestone of Evaluating More Than 150,000 Companies on ESG Risks Source: RepRisk

UTICA, N.Y. -- Leading Emergency Management and Disaster Recovery Firm and Employees Donate More Than $37,000 to Charities for COVID-19 Relief Source: Rising Phoenix Holdings Corporation

TORONTO -- Toronto Zoo Announces Facedrive as a Sustainable Rideshare Partner for its Scenic Drive-Thru Safari Experience Source: Facedrive Inc.

NEWTON, Mass. -- The RMR Group Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report Source: The RMR Group Inc.

CINCINNATI -- P&G Embraces Natural Climate Solutions to Accelerate Progress on Climate Change and Will Make Operations Carbon Neutral for the Decade Source: Procter Gamble Company

PHILADELPHIA -- Aramark Announces Executive Diversity Council and Names Ashwani Hanson Chief Diversity Sustainability Officer Source: Aramark

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Ecolab's 2030 Impact Goals Advance Sustainable and Productive Operations to Help Industry Achieve Greater Purpose Source: Ecolab Inc.

ARLINGTON, Va. -- AvalonBay Communities Issues Latest Corporate Responsibility Report Source: AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

TORONTO -- HiRide Social App HiQ Hits 250,000 Downloads in 2 Weeks Source: Facedrive Inc.

TORONTO -- Facedrive Finalizes Major Acquisition of foodora Assets Source: Facedrive Inc.

TOKYO -- IGES: Commentary on Japan's Policy Plan for "Phasing out Inefficient Coal-fired Plants" Source: Institute for Global Environmental Strategies

TORONTO -- Facedrive Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Source: Facedrive

