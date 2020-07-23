Alliance will Provide Continuous Security Validation and Improve the Effectiveness of Joint Customers' Security Capabilities Against Threats

AttackIQ?, the leading independent vendor of breach and attack simulation solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Ackcent to provide breach and attack simulation (BAS) and continuous security validation (CSV) to joint customers across Europe. This partnership will allow AttackIQ and Ackcent to meet growing market demand in Europe and improve the effectiveness of customers' security capabilities against adversaries, optimize their security investments, and identify and close protection gaps to mitigate risk.

AttackIQ's open cloud-based, API-first software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform is closely aligned with MITRE ATT&CK, allowing managed security services providers (MSSPs) like Ackcent to offer additional BAS services to its customers. As such, Ackcent will be able to test and validate their managed detection and response (MDR) solutions, and security operations center (SOC) services, helping customers take a threat-informed defense approach, just by using AttackIQ.

"Ackcent will achieve a key evolution of its portfolio with BAS-as-a-service with AttackIQ, allowing purple teaming to emulate adversaries," said Lluís Vera, CEO, Ackcent. "AttackIQ's open platform will allow Ackcent to develop its own BAS use-cases and enable new and existing customers to have a threat-informed assessment of their security solutions' effectiveness."

The industry has hit an inflection point where spending money on technology, people and processes internally is failing them. Lacking real information and in the face of increasing budgetary pressures, organizations are forced to make assumptions and potentially bad decisions about their security. Customers need a solution to identify how systems, people and processes are configured and if they are able to defend against the latest known threats.

AttackIQ and Ackcent's partnership will enable customers to fully understand how to thwart the tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) used by adversaries. Already existing Ackcent customers, such as a leading fashion retailer with more than 2,000 stores across 100 countries, are optimizing the effectiveness of their security programs. The company is now empowered to improve their SOC service with Ackcent with AttackIQ's BAS, a priority for the fashion retail industry, especially as more of their business shifts online amid COVID-19.

"AttackIQ's long-time engineering presence in Barcelona is a key factor in the success of this partnership with Ackcent, which is now able to offer their customers additional services in BAS, purple teaming and enabling them to operationalize the MITRE ATT&CK framework," said Ross Brewer, strategic advisor of Europe, Middle East and Africa, AttackIQ. "Despite spending $100 billion per year on cybersecurity, most CISOs still experience damaging data breaches, due to controls failing silently. We help customers enable a consistent, trusted, and safe way to test cybersecurity controls at scale and in production, so security control failures become visible and can be corrected, closing the gap to adversaries and making the world safe for compute."

Security practitioners can participate in AttackIQ Academy for advanced BAS, purple teaming and MITRE ATT&CK training at no cost. Course attendees are eligible for (ISC)2 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits.

About AttackIQ

AttackIQ, the leading independent vendor in the emerging market of breach and attack simulation (BAS), built the industry's first platform that enables red and blue teams to test and measure the effectiveness of their security controls and staff. With an open platform, AttackIQ supports the MITRE ATT&CK framework, a curated knowledge base and model for cyber adversary behavior used for planning security improvements and verifying defenses work as expected. AttackIQ's platform is trusted by leading companies around the world. For more information visit http://www.attackiq.com/. Follow AttackIQ on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Ackcent

Ackcent, the specialized cybersecurity partner, offers a wide range of managed detection and response services to allow organizations to add 24/7 dedicated threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities via a turnkey approach. Ackcent leverages its cybersecurity expertise to effectively integrate services and solutions to help companies manage the most complex cybersecurity challenges. Ackcent is the right partner to find the combination of experts, processes and cybersecurity technologies that better fit your business requirements. For more information visit https://ackcent.com/. Follow Ackcent on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005070/en/

Contacts:

Corbin Cofer

PR for AttackIQ

attackiq@10fold.com

925-698-5202