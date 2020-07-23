Serbian government provides approximately $8 million (USD) in incentives

Cooper Tire Serbia, a subsidiary of Cooper Tire Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB), today announced it is well underway on a construction project to increase production capacity at its Kruševac tire manufacturing plant. With a strategic manufacturing footprint investment of approximately $55 million (USD) in equipment upgrades and facility expansion, the project will increase the size of the Kruševac facility to more than 882,000 square feet.

In addition, the company plans to add 118 new jobs. The project is supported by approximately $8 million (USD) in incentives provided by the Serbian government.

With this investment Cooper Tire Serbia will be able to produce new, larger diameter tires being demanded in Europe and other global markets. Total annual production capacity at the Kruševac plant will increase by approximately one-third at completion of this expansion, which is expected later this year, and will establish a footprint which could further double capacity with additional equipment and people.

"Cooper Tire Serbia is substantially increasing tire production capacity at our Kruševac site, which is a key facility within Cooper's global manufacturing network, supplying high quality tires to Europe and other global markets," said Brad Hughes, Cooper President Chief Executive Officer. "This project will enable the facility to manufacture light truck tires, including 4x4 tires, and large diameter tires up to 22 inches in addition to the passenger car and sport utility vehicle (SUV) tires it currently produces."

"This expansion demonstrates Cooper's commitment to the Europe market and will position us to better meet customer needs throughout the region and beyond with high quality tires that are in step with what consumers want in today's tires," said Jaap van Wessum, Cooper's General Manager Europe, Middle East and Africa. "We appreciate the support of the Serbian government and the city of Kruševac in the continued development of this site, and look forward to completing the project."

Cooper acquired the assets of the Kruševac plant in 2012 and has continued to invest in upgrades and expansion projects at the site.

About Cooper Tire Serbia

Cooper Tire Serbia is a subsidiary of Cooper Tire Rubber Company which operates a tire manufacturing plant in Kruševac. The facility was acquired by Cooper in January 2012 and currently produces passenger car and SUV tires primarily for Europe and other global markets. It is one of the most significant U.S. investments in the Republic of Serbia.

About Cooper Tire Rubber Company

Cooper Tire Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper's headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.

