Carter Bank & Trust Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / Carter Bank & Trust (the "Bank") (NASDAQ:CARE) today announced net income of $4.5 million, or $0.17 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to net income of $4.4 million, or $0.17 diluted earnings per share, in the first quarter of 2020 and net income of $7.8 million, or $0.30 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $9.4 million, $9.5 million and $9.7 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income was $8.9 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net income of $15.4 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share in the first six months of 2019. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings were $18.9 million and $19.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Net interest income declined $1.0 million, or 3.7%, to $26.3 million as compared to the linked quarter primarily due to balance sheet repricing driven by the impact of the lower interest rate environment, offset by a 17 basis point decrease in funding costs compared to the first quarter of 2020, and decreased $1.7 million, or 6.1%, over the same quarter in 2019;

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, declined 18 basis points to 2.79% over the linked quarter and decreased 23 basis points over the same quarter last year;

Portfolio loan growth of $17.4 million, or 2.4% on an annualized basis, as compared to the linked quarter, and growth of $91.9 million, or 3.2%, as compared to June 30, 2019;

Total deposits increased $133.7 million, or 15.4% on an annualized basis, to $3.6 billion as of June 30, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter. Noninterest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts and savings, increased by $195.6 million, or 12.3%, as compared to linked quarter;

The provision for loan losses totaled $5.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, $4.8 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2020 and $1.4 million for the same quarter of 2019. Included is the impact of a reserve build of $3.4 million, or $(0.10) per share, and $2.6 million, or $(0.08) per share, driven by economic and market conditions as a result of COVID-19 for the second and first quarters of 2020, respectively;

Nonperforming loans declined $1.5 million, or 3.6% as compared to December 31, 2019 and decreased $4.3 million, or 9.6%, from June 30, 2019. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total portfolio loans were 1.37%, 1.38% and 1.57% as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

"Our financial results this quarter continue to reflect the impact from the unusual economic and social environment we are experiencing as a result of COVID-19." stated Litz H. Van Dyke, Chief Executive Officer. "As a community bank, we are committed to support the communities in which we do business, including direct financial assistance to local relief programs, and providing financial flexibility to our individual and business customers to help them deal with the challenges from this crisis. We have also taken unprecedented measures to assure we provide a safe environment for both our employees and customers as we continue to be operational while trying to minimize the disruption to our Bank."

Van Dyke continued, "I would like to commend our many associates whose resilience and commitment during these very difficult circumstances has been nothing short of amazing. We continue to open accounts, make loans, and process transactions. We experienced loan growth as well as growth in lower cost deposits for the quarter. While there still remains tremendous uncertainty as to the longer term impact that this crisis will have on our markets and customers, we are confident that our strong capital and liquidity position, combined with our robust technology capabilities and risk management infrastructure, we are well prepared to navigate these uncertain times."

Operating Highlights

Net interest income decreased $2.3 million, or 4.2%, to $53.5 million during the first six months of 2020 as compared to the same period of 2019. The net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, decreased 18 basis points to 2.88% over the past twelve months. The decreases in short-term interest rates had a negative impact on both net interest income and net interest margin, but are offset by a lower cost of funds. The yield on interest-earning assets decreased 35 basis points, offset by an 18 basis point decline in funding costs as compared to the same period of 2019.

The provision for loan losses totaled $10.3 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2020 and $3.0 million for the same period of 2019. The Bank was subject to the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting method under Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") Accounting Standards Update 2016-03 and related amendments, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326). However, the Bank elected under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act to defer the implementation of CECL until the earlier of when the national emergency related to the outbreak of COVID-19 ends or December 31, 2020. Included in the provision expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020 is the impact of a reserve build of $6.0 million, or $(0.18) per share, driven by economic and market conditions as a result of COVID-19. This represents a 243% increase in the provision expense as compared to the same period of 2019. The Bank adjusted qualitative risk factors under its incurred loss model for economic conditions, changes in payment deferral procedures, expected changes in collateral values due to reduced cash flows and external factors such as government actions. Management believes the uncertainty regarding customers' ability to repay loans could be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic given higher unemployment rates, requests for payment deferrals, temporary business shutdowns and reduced consumer and business spending.

At June 30, 2020, nonperforming loans were $40.6 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 3.6% as compared to December 31, 2019. Net charge-offs were $1.6 million in the first six months of 2020 as compared to $2.2 million in the same period of 2019. As a percentage of total portfolio loans, on an annualized basis, net charge-offs were 0.11% and 0.15% for the periods ending June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total portfolio loans were 1.37%, 1.38% and 1.57% as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Noninterest income at June 30, 2020, excluding net securities gains, increased $2.2 million, or 30.4%, for the six months ending June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to $1.5 million of commercial loan swap fee income due to the high demand for this product in the current rate environment, $1.0 million of higher insurance commissions, related to the adoption of ASU 2014-09, Topic 606 by our provider, $0.2 million of higher debit card interchange fees, which were offset by lower service charges on deposit accounts of $0.3 million due to COVID-19 fee waivers. Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") income declined $0.3 million due to the sale of several large commercial properties over the last 12 months that generated income. Securities gains of $3.5 million and $0.9 million were realized during the first six months of 2020 and 2019, respectively, to take advantage of market opportunities and reposition and diversify holdings in the securities portfolio.

Total noninterest expense increased $2.9 million, or 6.4%, to $47.6 million for the six months ending June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily driven by salaries and employee benefits and occupancy expenses. The increase of $1.2 million in salaries and benefits were primarily attributable to a $0.8 million increase of normal merit increases and a $0.4 million decrease in salary deferrals on new loan originations in the first six months of 2020. There have not been any permanent or temporary reductions in employees as a result of COVID-19. The $1.0 million increase in occupancy expense is a result of higher depreciation for software and equipment for ancillary products and services. The $0.5 million increase in advertising is related to our deposit acquisition strategy. The $0.4 million increase in the unfunded loan commitment reserve was due to several new commitments approved during the first quarter of 2020 and increased commitments on existing lines of credit. Offsetting these increases were decreases of $0.5 million in debit card expenses and data processing.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $4.2 billion at June 30, 2020 and $4.0 billion at December 31, 2019. Total portfolio loans increased $72.6 million, or 5.0% on an annualized basis, to $3.0 billion as of June 30, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019. Nonperforming loans decreased $1.5 million to $40.6 million, or 3.6% as of June 30, 2020 as compared to $42.1 million at December 31, 2019. OREO decreased $1.1 million at June 30, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019. Closed retail bank offices carrying values declined $0.5 million from December 31, 2019 and have a remaining book value of $2.5 million at June 30, 2020.

Federal Reserve Bank excess reserves increased $96.0 million at June 30, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019 due to maintaining higher liquidity levels as a result of COVID-19.

The securities portfolio increased $6.4 million and is currently 18.0% of total assets at June 30, 2020 as compared to 18.5% of total assets at December 31, 2019. The increase is a result of active balance sheet management. We have further diversified the securities portfolio as to bond types, maturities and interest rate structures.

Total deposits increased $102.5 million to $3.6 billion as of June 30, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019. Core deposits, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts and savings, increased by $237.1 million, or 15.4%, as compared to December 31, 2019. Offsetting these increases was the intentional runoff of $134.6 million of higher cost certificates of deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits comprised 18.4% and 15.8% of total deposits at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

The allowance for loan losses was 1.60%, 1.46% and 1.34% of total portfolio loans as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. General reserves as a percentage of total portfolio loans were 1.33%, 1.22% and 1.13% at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Included in the allowance is a reserve build of $6.0 million, or $(0.18) per share, driven by economic and market conditions as a result of COVID-19. The allowance for loan losses was 116.8% of nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2020 as compared to 92.0% of nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2019. In the view of management, the allowance for loan losses is adequate to absorb probable losses inherent in the loan portfolio. For further information regarding the Bank's decision to defer CECL under Section 4014 of the CARES Act, as well as further detail on the increase in provision during the first six months of 2020, please see the discussion above under Provision for Loan Losses.

The Bank is providing deferrals to customers under Section 4013 of the CARES Act and regulatory interagency statements on loan modifications. These deferrals typically provide deferrals of both principal and interest for up to 180 days. At the end of the deferral period, for term loans, payments will be applied to accrued interest first and will resume principal payments once accrued interest is current. Deferred principal will be due at maturity. For interest only loans, such as lines of credit, deferred interest will be due at maturity. As of June 30, 2020, we have had 958 commercial loans opt for deferrals with an aggregate principal balance of $1.2 billion. Approximately $462.5 million of these modifications were in the hospitality industry comprised of deferrals on 85 loans. The average deferment period for these customers has been 3.9 months. The request for loan deferrals has generally stabilized at June 30, 2020. We have participated in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") passed by Congress. As of June 30, 2020, we had 970 PPP loans approved totaling $55.8 million. These PPP loans generated $1.5 million in fees which will be recognized in income when the loan is forgiven or over the remaining life of the loan.

The Bank remains well capitalized. The Bank's Tier 1 Capital ratio decreased to 13.32% as of June 30, 2020 as compared to 13.58% as of December 31, 2019. The Bank's leverage ratio was 10.30% at June 30, 2020 as compared to 10.33% as of December 31, 2019. The Bank's Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 14.57% at June 30, 2020 as compared to 14.83% at December 31, 2019.

Total capital of $489.1 million at June 30, 2020, reflects an increase of $15.9 million as compared to December 31, 2019. The increase in equity during the first six months of 2020 is due to net income of $8.9 million and a $10.2 million increase in other comprehensive income due to changes in fair value of investment securities. These increases were offset by the $3.7 million special dividend paid in March of 2020. The remaining difference of $0.5 million is related to restricted stock activity during the first six months.

At June 30, 2020, funding sources accessible to the Bank include borrowing availability at the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB"), equal to 25% of the Bank's assets approximating $1.0 billion, subject to the amount of eligible collateral pledged, federal funds unsecured lines with six other correspondent financial institutions in the amount of $115.0 million and access to the institutional CD market through brokered CDs and QwickRate. In addition to the above resources, the Bank also has $624.5 million of unpledged available-for-sale investment securities as an additional source of liquidity.

Based on continued market volatility, consensus forecasts for a prolonged low interest rate environment, and the drop in price of the Banks's common stock during the quarter, the Bank is currently analyzing the value of goodwill related to its prior acquisitions. Based on our preliminary analysis, we do not believe that our goodwill is impaired. Any potential goodwill impairment could be material to reported earnings, but would be a non-cash charge and have no effect on the Bank's cash balances, liquidity or tangible equity. In addition, because goodwill and other intangible assets are not included in the calculation of regulatory capital, the Bank's well-capitalized regulatory capital ratios would not be affected by this potential non-cash expense. The Bank anticipates the analysis will be completed prior to filing the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in August 2020.

About Carter Bank & Trust

Headquartered in Martinsville, VA, Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank in Virginia and trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CARE. The Bank has $4.2 billion in assets and 99 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. For more information visit www.CBTCares.com.

Important Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in our definitions and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures, such as adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted efficiency ratio, and net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis, which are all non-GAAP measures. We believe that such non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Bank's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance as promulgated under GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Bank's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Bank. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Bank's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting Carter Bank & Trust and its future business and operations, and specifically including information related to the pending appraisal of collateral for one impaired loan relationship and potential impacts on the Bank's financial results. Forward looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," " believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "believe," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; the Bank's liquidity and capital positions; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (such as the current COVID-19 pandemic), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Bank's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Bank, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Bank's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Bank's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Bank's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Carter Bank & Trust, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or more costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; general economic or business conditions; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses. Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our filings with the FDIC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

CARTER BANK & TRUST

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) June 30, December 31, June 30, 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and Due From Banks $ 47,175 $ 41,386 $ 47,071 Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 6,846 45,156 55,138 Federal Reserve Bank Excess Reserves 135,237 39,270 36,806 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 189,258 125,812 139,015 Securities, Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 749,029 742,617 803,673 Loans Held-for-Sale 9,345 19,714 9,841 Portfolio Loans 2,957,344 2,884,766 2,865,461 Allowance for Loan Losses (47,405 ) (38,762 ) (40,008 ) Portfolio Loans, net 2,909,939 2,846,004 2,825,453 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 89,493 85,942 85,641 Other Real Estate Owned, net 17,245 18,324 24,622 Goodwill 62,192 62,192 62,192 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost 5,093 4,113 3,688 Bank Owned Life Insurance 53,300 52,597 51,878 Other Assets 66,839 48,793 56,905 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,151,733 $ 4,006,108 $ 4,062,908 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-Bearing Demand $ 662,639 $ 554,875 $ 571,421 Interest-Bearing Demand 318,903 286,561 234,953 Money Market 190,664 140,589 132,297 Savings 608,716 561,814 576,145 Certificates of Deposits 1,825,785 1,960,406 2,062,664 Total Deposits 3,606,707 3,504,245 3,577,480 FHLB Borrowings 35,000 10,000 - Other Liabilities 20,967 18,752 21,195 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,662,674 3,532,997 3,598,675 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common Stock, Par Value $1.00 Per Share, Authorized 100,000,000 Shares; 26,384,801 outstanding at June 30, 2020, 26,334,229 outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 26,333,929 at June 30, 2019 26,385 26,334 26,334 Additional Paid-in-Capital 143,016 142,492 142,268 Retained Earnings 309,347 304,158 292,951 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 10,311 127 2,680 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 489,059 473,111 464,233 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,151,733 $ 4,006,108 $ 4,062,908 PROFITABILITY RATIOS (ANNUALIZED) Return on Average Assets 0.44 % 0.65 % 0.76 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 3.70 % 5.76 % 6.87 % Portfolio Loan to Deposit Ratio 82.00 % 82.32 % 80.10 % Allowance to Total Portfolio Loans 1.60 % 1.34 % 1.40 % CAPITALIZATION RATIOS Shareholders' Equity to Assets 11.78 % 11.81 % 11.43 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.30 % 10.33 % 9.78 % Risk-Based Capital - Tier 1 13.32 % 13.58 % 13.23 % Risk-Based Capital - Total 14.57 % 14.83 % 14.48 %

CARTER BANK & TRUST

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

INCOME STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest Income $ 35,617 $ 37,836 $ 40,068 $ 73,453 $ 79,207 Interest Expense 9,355 10,572 12,113 19,927 23,356 NET INTEREST INCOME 26,262 27,264 27,955 53,526 55,851 Provision for Loan Losses 5,473 4,798 1,369 10,271 2,996 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER 20,789 22,466 26,586 43,255 52,855 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES NONINTEREST INCOME Gains on Sales of Securities, net 2,321 1,214 909 3,535 940 Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 190 1,650 892 1,840 2,118 Debit Card Interchange Fees 1,468 1,243 1,320 2,711 2,494 Insurance 332 1,309 369 1,641 643 Bank Owned Life Insurance Income 350 353 356 703 717 Gains on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned, net 137 - - - - Gains on Sales of Bank Premises, net - - 178 - 8 Other Real Estate Owned Income 82 139 231 221 521 Commercial Loan Swap Fee Income 1,125 423 - 1,548 - Other 196 621 324 817 772 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 6,201 6,952 4,579 13,016 8,213 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and Employee Benefits 12,489 13,581 12,809 26,070 24,844 Occupancy Expense, net 3,415 3,249 2,836 6,664 5,663 FDIC Insurance Expense 537 544 433 1,081 1,147 Other Taxes 788 746 711 1,534 1,354 Advertising Expense 400 606 326 1,006 497 Telephone Expense 573 574 562 1,147 1,067 Professional and Legal Fees 1,399 437 980 1,836 1,629 Data Processing 595 486 469 1,081 1,219 Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Other Real Estate Owned, net - 189 88 52 276 Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Bank Premises, net 59 12 - 71 - Debit Card Expense 671 554 830 1,225 1,540 Tax Credit Amortization 272 272 563 544 1,126 Unfunded Loan Commitment Expense (383 ) 982 173 599 218 Other Real Estate Owned Expense 177 140 (31 ) 317 66 Other 2,031 2,376 2,085 4,407 4,128 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 23,023 24,748 22,834 47,634 44,774 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,967 4,670 8,331 8,637 16,294 Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (488 ) 247 504 (241 ) 926 NET INCOME $ 4,455 $ 4,423 $ 7,827 $ 8,878 $ 15,368 Shares Outstanding, at End of Period 26,384,801 26,385,185 26,333,929 26,384,801 26,333,929 Average Shares Outstanding-Basic 26,384,957 26,362,649 26,333,929 26,373,803 26,313,631 Average Shares Outstanding-Diluted 26,384,957 26,368,365 26,347,635 26,373,803 26,320,530 PER SHARE DATA Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.30 $ 0.34 $ 0.58 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.30 $ 0.34 $ 0.58 Book Value $ 18.54 $ 18.00 $ 17.63 $ 18.54 $ 17.63 Tangible Book Value2 $ 16.18 $ 15.64 $ 15.27 $ 16.18 $ 15.27 Market Value $ 8.07 $ 9.18 $ 19.75 $ 8.07 $ 19.75 PROFITABILITY RATIOS (non-GAAP) Net Interest Margin (FTE)3 2.79 % 2.97 % 3.02 % 2.88 % 3.06 % Core Efficiency Ratio4 75.00 % 74.00 % 71.59 % 74.48 % 69.29 %

CARTER BANK & TRUST

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (QTD AVERAGES)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 ASSETS Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks $ 106,710 $ 26 0.10% $ 62,960 $ 210 1.32% $ 127,377 $ 763 2.40% Tax-Free Investment Securities 49,633 416 3.35% 21,452 204 3.80% 91,148 795 3.50% Taxable Investment Securities 685,468 3,594 2.09% 712,104 4,502 2.52% 737,949 4,283 2.33% Tax-Free Loans 322,739 2,563 3.17% 337,857 2,660 3.15% 387,053 3,088 3.20% Taxable Loans 2,651,873 29,577 4.44% 2,584,917 30,797 4.74% 2,473,376 31,929 5.18% Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 5,093 67 5.23% 4,418 64 5.85% 1,581 26 6.60% Total Interest-Earning Assets $ 3,821,516 $ 36,243 3.77% $ 3,723,708 $ 38,437 4.11% $ 3,818,484 $ 40,884 4.29% LIABILITIES Deposits: Interest-Bearing Demand $ 297,815 $ 242 0.33% $ 297,395 $ 446 0.60% $ 257,754 $ 595 0.93% Money Market 183,542 211 0.46% 154,564 271 0.71% 136,271 517 1.52% Savings 592,193 157 0.11% 562,712 145 0.10% 586,923 498 0.34% Certificates of Deposit 1,845,294 8,627 1.88% 1,918,841 9,633 2.02% 2,075,899 10,483 2.03% Total Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 2,918,844 $ 9,237 1.27% $ 2,933,512 $ 10,495 1.44% $ 3,056,847 $ 12,093 1.59% Borrowings: FED Funds Purchased - - - 220 1 1.59% - - - FHLB Borrowings 35,000 100 1.13% 17,418 58 1.33% - - - Other Borrowings 1,245 18 5.58% 1,481 18 4.81% 1,029 20 7.80% Total Borrowings 36,245 118 1.28% 19,119 77 1.62% 1,029 20 7.80% Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 2,955,089 $ 9,355 1.27% $ 2,952,631 $ 10,572 1.44% $ 3,057,876 $ 12,113 1.59% Net Interest Income $ 26,888 $ 27,865 $ 28,771 Net Interest Margin 2.79% 2.97% 3.02%

CARTER BANK & TRUST

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (YTD AVERAGES)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 ASSETS Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks $ 84,836 $ 236 0.55% $ 149,643 $ 1,784 2.40% Tax-Free Investment Securities 35,543 620 3.49% 100,997 1,813 3.62% Taxable Investment Securities 698,786 8,096 2.31% 719,770 8,405 2.35% Tax-Free Loans 330,298 5,223 3.16% 394,021 6,402 3.28% Taxable Loans 2,618,395 60,374 4.58% 2,434,977 62,503 5.18% Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 4,755 131 5.52% 795 26 6.60% Total Interest-Earning Assets $ 3,772,613 $ 74,680 3.94% $ 3,800,203 $ 80,933 4.29% LIABILITIES Deposits: Interest-Bearing Demand $ 297,605 $ 688 0.46% $ 264,447 $ 1,235 0.94% Money Market 169,053 481 0.57% 113,562 760 1.35% Savings 577,453 302 0.11% 596,566 984 0.33% Certificates of Deposit 1,882,067 18,261 1.95% 2,087,216 20,337 1.96% Total Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 2,926,178 $ 19,732 1.36% $ 3,061,791 $ 23,316 1.54% Borrowings: FED Funds Purchased 110 1 1.62% - - - FHLB Borrowings 26,209 159 1.20% - - - Other Borrowings 1,363 35 5.16% 692 40 11.66% Total Borrowings 27,682 195 1.40% 692 40 11.66% Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 2,953,860 $ 19,927 1.36% $ 3,062,483 $ 23,356 1.54% Net Interest Income $ 54,753 $ 57,577 Net Interest Margin 2.88% 3.06%

CARTER BANK & TRUST

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

LOANS AND LOANS HELD-FOR-SALE

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, June 30, (Dollars in Thousands) 2020 2019 2019 Commercial Commercial Real Estate $ 1,374,242 $ 1,365,310 $ 1,396,986 Commercial and Industrial 279,143 256,798 257,947 Obligations of State and Political Subdivisions 338,190 364,869 405,212 Commercial Construction 374,609 292,827 223,711 Total Commercial Loans 2,366,184 2,279,804 2,283,856 Consumer Residential Mortgages 508,388 514,538 489,158 Other Consumer 69,884 73,688 73,096 Consumer Construction 12,888 16,736 19,351 Total Consumer Loans 591,160 604,962 581,605 Total Portfolio Loans 2,957,344 2,884,766 2,865,461 Loans Held-for-Sale 9,345 19,714 9,841 Total Loans $ 2,966,689 $ 2,904,480 $ 2,875,302

CARTER BANK & TRUST

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) June 30, December 31, June 30, Nonperforming Loans 2020 2019 2019 Commercial Real Estate $ 247 $ 1,017 $ 328 Commercial and Industrial 155 77 397 Obligations of State and Political Subdivisions - - - Commercial Construction 3,162 3,210 2,976 Residential Mortgages 3,326 2,857 1,580 Other Consumer 206 267 142 Consumer Construction - - - Total Nonperforming Loans 7,096 7,428 5,423 Nonperforming Troubled Debt Restructurings Commercial Real Estate 29,010 30,073 34,329 Commercial and Industrial 240 390 - Obligations of State and Political Subdivisions - - - Commercial Construction 4,252 4,242 5,154 Residential Mortgages - - - Other Consumer - - - Consumer Construction - - - Total Nonperforming Troubled Debt Restructurings 33,502 34,705 39,483 Total Nonperforming Loans and Troubled Debt Restructurings 40,598 42,133 44,906 Other Real Estate Owned 17,245 18,324 24,622 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 57,843 $ 60,457 $ 69,528

June 30, December 31, June 30, 2020 2019 2019 Nonperforming Loans $ 40,598 $ 42,133 $ 44,906 Other Real Estate Owned 17,245 18,324 24,622 Total Nonperforming Assets 57,843 60,457 69,528 Troubled Debt Restructurings (Nonaccruing) 33,502 34,705 39,483 Troubled Debt Restructurings (Accruing) 107,284 109,265 113,899 Total Troubled Debt Restructurings $ 140,786 $ 143,970 $ 153,382 Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans 1.37% 1.46% 1.57% Nonperforming Assets to Total Portfolio Loans plus Other Real Estate Owned 1.94% 2.08% 2.41% Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans 1.60% 1.34% 1.40% Allowance for Loan Losses to Nonperforming Loans 116.77% 92.00% 89.09% Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) $ 1,628 $ 3,841 $ 2,187 Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) (Annualized) to Average Loans 0.11% 0.13% 0.16%

CARTER BANK & TRUST

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

(Unaudited)

Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in Thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Balance Beginning of Year $ 42,942 $ 38,762 $ 39,572 $ 38,762 $ 39,199 Provision for Loan Losses 5,473 4,798 1,369 10,271 2,996 Charge-offs: Commercial Real Estate 40 - 19 40 69 Commercial and Industrial 8 38 2 46 2 Obligations of State and Political Subdivisions - - - - - Commercial Construction - - - - 393 Residential Mortgages 15 5 18 20 23 Other Consumer 1,094 1,527 1,031 2,621 1,959 Consumer Construction - - - - - Total Charge-offs 1,157 1,570 1,070 2,727 2,446 Recoveries: Commercial Real Estate - 707 - 707 - Commercial and Industrial 1 1 - 2 - Obligations of State and Political Subdivisions - - - - - Commercial Construction - - - - - Residential Mortgages - - - - - Other Consumer 146 244 137 390 259 Consumer Construction - - - - - Total Recoveries 147 952 137 1,099 259 Total Net Charge-offs 1,010 618 933 1,628 2,187 Balance End of Year $ 47,405 $ 42,942 $ 40,008 $ 47,405 $ 40,008

CARTER BANK & TRUST

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

1Pre-tax pre-provision earnings are computed as net interest income plus noninterest income minus noninterest expense before the provision for loan losses and income tax provision.

2Tangible Equity Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 489,059 $ 474,821 $ 464,233 $ 489,059 $ 464,233 Less: Goodwill 62,192 62,192 62,192 62,192 62,192 Tangible Equity $ 426,867 $ 412,629 $ 402,041 $ 426,867 $ 402,041 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 26,384,801 26,385,754 26,333,929 26,384,801 26,333,929 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 16.18 $ 15.64 $ 15.27 $ 16.18 $ 15.27

3Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using a 21% federal income tax rate for the 2020 and 2019 periods.

Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Interest Income $ 35,617 $ 37,836 $ 40,068 $ 73,453 $ 79,207 Interest Expense (9,355 ) (10,572 ) (12,113 ) (19,927 ) (23,356 ) Net Interest Income 26,262 27,264 27,955 53,526 55,851 Tax Equivalent Adjustment3 626 601 816 1,227 1,726 NET INTEREST INCOME (FTE) (Non-GAAP) $ 26,888 $ 27,865 $ 28,771 $ 54,753 $ 57,577 Net Interest Income (Annualized) 106,615 110,537 115,400 108,543 116,108 Average Earning Assets 3,821,516 3,723,708 3,818,484 3,772,613 3,800,203 NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 2.79% 2.97% 3.02% 2.88% 3.06%

4Core Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 NONINTEREST EXPENSE $ 23,023 $ 24,748 $ 22,834 $ 47,634 $ 44,774 Less: Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Other Real Estate Owned, net - (189 ) (88 ) (52 ) (276 ) Less: Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Bank Premises, net (59 ) (12 ) - (71 ) - Less: Tax Credit Amortization (272 ) (272 ) (563 ) (544 ) (1,126 ) Plus: Contingent Liability - - 331 - 331 Less: Conversion Expense - - - - (2 ) Plus: Conversion Vacation Accrual 192 288 291 480 560 CORE NONINTEREST EXPENSE (Non-GAAP) $ 22,884 $ 24,563 $ 22,805 $ 47,447 $ 44,261 NET INTEREST INCOME $ 26,262 $ 27,264 $ 27,955 $ 53,526 $ 55,851 Plus: Taxable Equivalent Adjustment3 626 601 816 1,227 1,726 NET INTEREST INCOME (FTE) (Non-GAAP) $ 26,888 $ 27,865 $ 28,771 $ 54,753 $ 57,577 Less: Gains on Sales of Securities, net (2,321 ) (1,214 ) (909 ) (3,535 ) (940 ) Less: Gains on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned, net (137 ) - - - - Less: Gains on Sales Bank Premises, net - - (178 ) - (8 ) Less: Other Real Estate Owned Income (82 ) (139 ) (231 ) (221 ) (521 ) Less: Other Gains (38 ) (269 ) (176 ) (307 ) (447 ) Noninterest Income 6,201 6,952 4,579 13,016 8,213 CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (FTE) (Non-GAAP) plus NONINTEREST INCOME $ 30,511 $ 33,195 $ 31,856 $ 63,706 $ 63,874 CORE EFFICIENCY RATIO (Non-GAAP) 75.00% 74.00% 71.59% 74.48% 69.29%

