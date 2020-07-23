Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 637 internationalen Medien
Hier schlummert eine 750% Gewinnchance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P6MY ISIN: CA69526L4001 Ticker-Symbol: 2NKM 
Tradegate
23.07.20
14:25 Uhr
0,880 Euro
-0,006
-0,68 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PACTON GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PACTON GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8600,88414:51
0,8720,88014:51
ACCESSWIRE
23.07.2020 | 14:08
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pacton Gold: Pacton to Commence 11,500 m Drill Program at Sidace JV Project in Red Lake, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FRA:2NKN) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce that it will begin a new expansion drill program at the Sidace JV project in Red Lake, while continuing field work at its separate Red Lake exploration project. Pacton (39.5% interest) and JV partner, Evolution Mining (60.5% interest), have approved a $2.44 million exploration program that includes 11,500 m of drilling, together with re-logging and re-sampling historic drill core and geophysics. Both Pacton and Evolution Mining will be contributing to the program budget, and Pacton will run the program as Operator.

Program Highlights

  • 11,500 m drill program will focus on expanding all three mineralized zones at the project, including: Main Discovery Zone ("MDZ"), Upper Duck Zone ("UDZ") and the Anderson Zone
  • Permitting for the approved program is already underway
  • Re-logging, re-sampling and updated geological modelling already in progress
  • Pacton plans to contribute $2.19 million to the proposed budget for the project. Evolution Mining plans to contribute $0.25 million for a total proposed budget of $2.44 million.

About the Sidace Project JV

The Sidace property is located 28 km north east of the town of Red Lake, at the northern extent of the Red Lake Greenstone belt (Figure 1). The project is an advanced gold project with three distinct zones of mineralization and more than 80,000 meters of drilling.

Figure 1. Bedrock geology at the Sidace JV project showing the locations of the Main Discovery, Upper Duck, and Anderson zones.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high-grade conglomerate and orogenic gold properties located in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia and the Red Lake District, Ontario.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Ginn, P.Geo., Executive Chairman and a director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

On Behalf of the Board of Pacton Gold Inc.

R. Dale Ginn
Executive Chairman

For more information, please contact 1-(855)-584-0258 or info@pactongold.com.

This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including, but not limited to the Company achieving success in exploring its properties and the impact on the Company of these events, including the effect on its share price. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances. References to other issuers with nearby projects is for information purposes only and there are no assurances the Company will achieve similar results.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Pacton Gold



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/598589/Pacton-to-Commence-11500-m-Drill-Program-at-Sidace-JV-Project-in-Red-Lake-Ontario

PACTON GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.