King Power, Ministry of Tourism and Sports and TAT Launch Thailand Smiles With You campaign

A collaborated campaign between the Thai Government and the Private Sector

A pioneering project in support of the state's post-COVID-19 economic stimulation plan

BANGKOK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- King Power Group, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), announces a phenomenal campaign 'THAILAND SMILES WITH YOU' which aims to promote Thailand to the world through Leicester City FC, a UK premier league team which boasts billion worldwide fans. The campaign highlights 'Thai Smiles' in the meaning of sending support and care from Thai people to people in the world during this difficult time of the pandemic. The project is set to enhance Thailand's image and help boost the country's economic well-being through travelling activities and tourism, with long-term expectations. Presiding over the opening ceremony is General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Thailand's Prime Minister with General Prawit Wongsuwan, Deputy Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, Saksayam Chidchob, Minister of Transport, Distat Hotrakitya, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, Chote Trachu, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and Dr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand joining the event at Aksra Theatre, King Power Complex, Rangnam Road.

Mr. Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, CEO of King Power Group, and Leicester City FC Chairman says, "The THAILAND SMILES WITH YOU campaign is one of the projects King Power Group proposed in the letter replying to the Prime Minister which was earlier sent to private sectors asking for support and collaboration to lessen the impact of hardship faced by the Thai people and restore the country's economic welfare."

"So far, the government has announced several policies and projects to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought the world's economy to a halt and has gravely affected the people's mental health, socialising, and ways of life. As a Thai and an entrepreneur whose ethics is firmly rooted in social responsibility, we are proud to cooperate with the government in mitigating the adversity and supporting projects that will both directly and indirectly benefit our country's economic and social well-being, hoping that it will lead us through this crisis safe and sound."

"Thailand remains one of the world's top destinations for travellers from around the world having the potential in every aspect, especially the remarkable Thainess that is inscribed in the famous 'Thai smile.' 'Smile' is the unique trait of the Thai people. It is also a universal symbol of care and moral support that can be understood by every person regardless of race, language, gender and age. It is in this belief that inspired us to name the campaign THAILAND SMILES WITH YOU."

This collaborated campaign between King Power Group, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand aims at sending care and moral support from the Thai people to the world amidst this pandemic crisis through King Power's Leicester City FC's communication channels and platforms, one UK's premier league teams of which the popularity is proven by its followers in 212 countries, comprising 643 households, and 4.7 billion viewers. This collaboration marks an important occasion between Thailand, the Thai people and Leicester City FC as the world will witness the phrase 'THAILAND' SMILES WITH YOU on the LCFC footballers' jerseys for the first time and throughout the 2020-2021 season!

Moreover, the campaign's title 'THAILAND SMILES WITH YOU' will also appear on signboards at King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, as well as the club's social media which are followed by more than 13 million worldwide subscribers. The special short film 'THAILAND SMILES WITH YOU' starring LCFC footballers will be broadcasted within and outside the country. Ten thousand limited-screened jerseys titled 'THAILAND SMILES WITH YOU' will be available for sale in Thailand and all proceeds to be donated to The Faculty of Science, Mahidol University and The Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital RNA COVID-19 vaccine development programmes and other COVID-19 vaccine initiatives supported by the Thai government accordingly.

Mr. Aiyawatt concludes that "We hope that THAILAND SMILES WITH YOU campaign will leave a good impression and form a cherished memory of the Thais friendship in the mind of travellers around the world and above all, reiterate Thainess to the world."

Mr. Chote Trachu, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Tourism and Sports, speaks of the special collaboration with the private sector to publicise the image of Thailand that "the COVID-19 situation has severely affected the tourism industry. International travelling has been suspended. Domestic trips have been slowed down. Business owners and the Thai people in general find themselves in this difficult situation. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, together with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, realise that it is significant and urgent to revise our strategy and materialise the plan to restore the Thai tourism industry. Our participation in the campaign THAILAND SMILES WITH YOU with King Power Group aims at sending the message of support to the world through the project's various activities. It will also communicate the Thai unique identity, as well as the Thai concept of friendship, to the world. These are our prominent core value of Thai tourism that has long attracted visitors from all continents. We are confident that the campaign THAILAND SMILES WITH YOU will show our country's moral support and friendship to the rest of the world, and hopefully create a good image of Thai tourism in the future."

On the occasion of presiding over the official opening ceremony of THAILAND SMILES WITH YOU campaign, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, the Prime Minister speaks of the project "THAILAND SMILES WITH YOU is a project that happens as a response to the government's letter to members of the private sector who has potential to help our country which is gravely affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Drawing from our famous 'Thai Smile,' THAILAND SMILES WITH YOU is a good campaign which passes on the Thai moral support to the world in our united fight against the pandemic, with the hope to return to our normal life soon. I am truly pleased that a private sector company such as King Power has given full support to the government to help stabilise the country's economy by creating a project for the common good. The company's international network provides a strong outlet to promote Thailand to the world as Leicester City FC which is a top premier league team has billion fans around the world."

The Prime Minister also anticipates that this project will make the world remember the country's moral support through "Thai Smile", and should act as a medium that attracts people all over the world to visit Thailand when everything is in place and ready. Subsequently, the overall picture of the Thai economy will be improved by the advent of travelling activities and tourism in the future.

The ten thousand limited-designed THAILAND SMILES WITH YOU jerseys will be available for sale in Thailand at 2,500 THB each with all proceeds to be donated to The Faculty of Science, Mahidol University and The Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital RNA COVID-19 vaccine development programmes and other COVID-19 vaccine initiatives supported by the Thai government accordingly. Pre-order is also available at www.thailandsmileswithyou.com from today (23 July 2020) onwards. And for the first time in the world, people will witness LCFC footballers wearing THAILAND SMILES WITH YOU jerseys in the match against Manchester United FC on Sunday, 26 July 2020 - which will be world's premier 'Jersey for Thailand' phenomenon.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1218694/Thailand_Smiles_With_You.jpg