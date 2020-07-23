Item 9 Labs Corp.: Item 9 Labs Wins Four Awards in Arizona's Largest Cannabis Competition

The Company's Continued High Placement in the 710 Degree Cup Demonstrates its Commitment to Creating Top-Shelf Product for Patients

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC PINK:INLB) ("Item 9 Labs" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis operator that produces premium products, announced today that it earned two first place and two second place awards from the 710 Degree Cup, Arizona's largest and longest-running annual festival and awards event, now in its fifth year.

Created to ensure safe access to clean and consistent marijuana prior to industry-wide mandatory testing, the 710 Degree Cup features entries from a majority of Arizona dispensaries and wholesalers - boasting 360 participants in 2020. Just over 200 of those were flower and concentrates, the latter including pod and cartridge vaporization devices.

Placing first in the "Distillate, Sauce, Isolate & Vape" category was the Jack Herer Apollo Live Resin pod, marking the second consecutive year the Item 9 Labs' flagship Apollo Live Resin pod has secured top placement. Peach Crescendo THCa received a second-place award in its sub-category, with GMO Cookies winning first place for Indica flower, followed by Tres Leches scoring second for Hybrid flower.

"Consistently winning blind-tested awards shows Item 9 Labs' offerings are regularly improving and high quality compared to top, and often much larger, competitors," Andrew Poirier, Item 9 Labs co-founder and director of product research and development, said. "Our Apollo Live Resin pod has now won multiple times with different strains, proving that our dedication to constantly refining the patient experience via technology is working."

The 710 Degree Cup, and its sister ERRL Cup held in January, are facilitated by a third-party with blind-tested judging processes to ensure credibility - while also using cannabinoid, pesticides, mold, growth regulators, terpenes, and residual solvent testing on every submission to gauge quality. Samples are randomly selected and given to 120 patient and 15 industry judges to test over a 20-day period, with scores weighted 75% on judge rankings and 25% on testing results.

Although mandatory third-party testing of Arizona marijuana products will not be required until November 2020, Item 9 Labs submits every batch grown for testing. "Premium cannabis products are about more than effects and taste, they need to be clean too," added Poirier. "That's why every batch we produce has always been third-party tested, well ahead of current regulations."

7/10 is a cannabis holiday founded to celebrate marijuana concentrates, which are often referred to as oil. On a digital readout, 7/10 spells oil when held upside down. Item 9 Labs celebrated the wins with a contest in their exclusive Facebook group.

About Item 9 Labs Corp.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC: INLB) is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator headquartered in Arizona. The Company creates best-in-class products and canna-business solutions designed to help people become the best versions of themselves. With an award-winning CPG brand and nationally recognized application team, Item 9 Labs improves the cannabis experience while providing transparency, consistency, and well-being for those relying on them. For additional information, please visit: item9labscorp.com.

