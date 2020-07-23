IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW Brings Sizzle Back to Summer

LOS ANGELES, CA and SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:IDWM), an integrated multi-media company, is putting the sizzle back in summer with the start of a new season of "Wynonna Earp" and bold new titles from IDW Publishing.

IDW's Wynonna Earp (S4) Premieres This Weekend on SYFY

IDW Entertainment, SYFY, CTV-Sci-Fi, SEVEN24 Films and Cineflix Media have announced that "Wynonna Earp" Season Four (S4) will premiere this coming Sunday, July 26th, at 10 PM Eastern on SYFY.

The first six episodes of S4 are scheduled to air weekly through August 30th. The series, created by Emily Andras and starring Melanie Scrofano, is based on the IDW comics of Beau Smith and is a People's Choice Award Winner for Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show.

'In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whiskey and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet - all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that's just Monday…'(SYFY)

Catch the Wynonna Earp S4 trailer here.

On the eve of the premiere, Earpers will want to tune into the "Wynonna Earp" panel for Comic-Con@Home, the virtual program for this year's San Diego Comic-Con. The WE panel is expected to include special appearances by creator/showrunner Andras and stars Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell and Varun Saranga. The panel begins at 5 PM Pacific on Saturday, July 25th.

IDW Publishing Introduces…

Tiananmen 1989

Continuing its long tradition of publishing ground-breaking works of historical graphic non-fiction, including the 2019 New York Times bestseller They Called Us Enemy, IDW Publishing presents the heart-rending story of China's infamous Tiananmen Square Massacre in Tiananmen 1989: Our Shattered Hopes.

Lun Zhang was a young sociology teacher in April 1989, in charge of management and safety services for the protestors occupying Beijing's iconic Tiananmen Square. Now, Zhang teams with French journalist and Asia specialist Adrien Gombeaud and artist Ameziane to provide a first-hand account of the protest, sympathetically depicting a world of discontented, idealistic, activist Chinese youth putting their lives on the line to demand reform and freedom.

Redbone

This fall, IDW Publishing plans to release another powerful, riveting non-fiction graphic novel, Redbone: The True Story of a Native American Rock Band. You may have heard the hit song "Come and Get Your Love" by Redbone in the movie Guardians of the Galaxy, but the story of the band behind it is one of cultural, political, and social importance. Brothers Pat and Lolly Vegas were talented Native American rock musicians that took the 1960s Sunset Strip by storm. They influenced The Doors and jammed with Jimi Hendrix. The brothers then formed Redbone, a band comprised of Native American musicians. But as the American Indian Movement gained momentum, the band took a stand, choosing pride in their ancestry over continued commercial rewards. The book was written by Christian Staebler and Sonia Paoloni with the cooperation of the Vegas family, and is beautifully illustrated by Thibault Balahy. IDW is proud to present a book that provides a voice to a people long neglected in American history.

Redbone has already garnered critical acclaim. It was called an "entertaining, enlightening history for music fans," by Publishers Weekly and, "Compelling reading for fans of roots rock and Native American history," by School Library Journal. As part of its new Spanish language publishing initiative, IDW will simultaneously release the book in English and Spanish (Redbone: la verdadera historia de una banda de rock nativa americana).

Snake Eyes

The highly-anticipated Snake Eyes: Deadgame comic book series written and illustrated by superstar creator Rob Liefeld (X-Force, Deadpool) hit retail shelves on July 15th. The first issue release is supported by an unprecedented 36 retailer and convention exclusive covers, including nine illustrated by Liefeld himself. Due to incredible demand, issue #1 will be going back to press for a second printing.

Fans eager for more information on this explosive series will want to tune into the "IDW Presents: G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes with Rob Liefeld" panel for Comic-Con@Home. The panel begins at 2:00 pm Pacific today, July 23rd.

