Carter Bank & Trust Announces Intent to Form Holding Company

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / Carter Bank & Trust (the "Bank") (NASDAQ:CARE) is pleased to announce its intent to form a bank holding company, subject to regulatory approval. If approved, the Bank would become a subsidiary of the newly-formed bank holding company. Current shareholders of the Bank would become shareholders of the newly-formed bank holding company and current shareholders will have the same rights and ownership percentage in the new holding company as they currently have in the Bank."

"The Bank's Board of Directors believes this new corporate structure will provide added financial and operational flexibility for the Bank, is an integral part of the continued growth and prosperity of the Bank, and is in the best interests of the Bank's shareholders," said James W. Haskins, Chairman of the Board of the Bank.

Litz H. Van Dyke, Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, stated: "These are times of tremendous uncertainty in the Banking Industry due to the impact of COVID-19. The formation of the holding company will provide more efficient access to capital markets if the need arises and will create flexibility in the overall capital structure of our organization. We believe that forming a holding company now will put Carter Bank in the best position to respond to evolving market conditions and to take advantage of future opportunities as they arise."

The holding company formation will not impact the Bank's operations; the Bank will continue to provide its full range of financial services comprised of retail, commercial banking and insurance products. The Bank's headquarters will remain in, and the holding company's headquarters will be located in, Martinsville, Virginia.

About Carter Bank & Trust

Headquartered in Martinsville, VA, Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank in Virginia and trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CARE. The Bank has $4.2 billion in assets and 99 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. For more information visit www.CBTCares.com.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to the Bank's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting the Bank and its future business and operations, and specifically including information related to proposed formation of a bank holding company. Forward looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," " believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe

the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other

factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could affect our business and financial results, see the "Risk Factors" outlined in our periodic and current report filings with the FDIC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

