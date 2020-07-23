Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger Reopens and Welcomes Back Clients

After being forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger reopened on June 30

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / On June 30th, Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger reopened its doors in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharon Dorram has over 20 years in the beauty industry. Sharon's most current collaboration is with Virtue Labs of which she is not an ambassador. She is frequently called "colorist to the stars," with a roster of clients that has included many high-profile celebrities including Barbara Streisand, Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman, Meg Ryan, and many more. In 2009, she opened Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger on the Upper East Side of New York City.

After being forced to close the doors of her salon due to lockdowns imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, Sharon Dorram is happy to welcome clients back.

Sharon Dorram would like to thank all her clients for being so patient and is happy to welcome them back to a safe environment.

"We are working diligently to get everyone booked and to take care of what COVID-19 might have done to their hair," jokes Sharon Dorram.

For more information and to book your appointment today please visit https://www.sdsh.com/ or call

About Sharon Dorram

Sharon Dorram has more than 20 years of experience in the beauty industry and is the owner of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger. She studied at Bennington College in Vermont, the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, and the Winchester School of the Arts in the United Kingdom. In the late 80s, she trained under Louis Licari, a world-famous hair colorist. Throughout her career, Sharon Dorram has been a spokesperson for many hair care product companies including multinational brands like Matrix and Nexxus. Sharon was a spokesperson and is now an ambassador for Virtue Labs. She was named the creative consultant for the John Frieda brand in the late 1990s. Through her work, she has earned the title of "colorist to the stars," by creating beautifully natural color reminiscent of children's hair and having a star-studded roster of clients including Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger, Priyanka Chopra, Hillary Swank, Uma Thurman, and many more. In 2009, she collaborated with celebrity stylist Sally Hershberger to open Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger.

For more information, visit https://www.sharondorram.com/.

Contact:

Sharon Dorram

212.535.3519

contact@sdsh.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sharon-dorram-496b045/

SOURCE: Sharon Dorram

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598627/Sharon-Dorram-Color-at-Sally-Hershberger-Reopens-and-Welcomes-Back-Clients