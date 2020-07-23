The boutique asset management firm will expand its credit investment offering with its new London office

Palmer Square Capital Management LLC (Palmer Square), an asset management firm, is expanding its investment platform internationally by adding a new office and personnel in London. The expansion comes as a result of the firm's growing global reputation as a premier boutique credit investment firm.

Together with its affiliates, Palmer Square has a strong track record managing numerous credit-focused investment strategies in the U.S., predominately through private funds, reinvestment collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and business development companies. Palmer Square is currently the largest manager of static CLOs in the U.S., having completed deals representing approximately $6 billion in aggregate. In 2020 alone, Palmer Square launched four new CLOs, raising approximately $1.9 billion in assets, more than any other adviser year-to-date.

Coupled with its team's substantial global credit experience, Palmer Square sees an opportunity to leverage its static and reinvestment U.S. CLO platform in Europe, as well as to invest across European credit broadly, both on long and short basis.

"With the general recovery from COVID-19 and policy responses taking center stage in European markets, Palmer Square believes that in such a time of uncertainty, there is a compelling opportunity to generate solid returns for our expanding group of investors who continue to seek new avenues for return in a low yield environment," said Chris Long, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Palmer Square.

The Kansas City-based firm began planning its London expansion in 2015 with the hiring of its first investment professional focused on European credit markets. Over time, the firm has added other senior investment professionals with significant experience investing in European credit.

"While we plan to have a modest presence in Europe initially, it is important to note that we have tremendous expertise in our Kansas City office," said Angie Long, Chief Investment Officer for Palmer Square. "The goal is to methodically scale personnel and resources, beginning with two credit analysts based in our London office."

This team of talented leaders and strategists have propelled the company's growth, as it manages approximately $12.1 billion in investments on behalf of a diverse client base inclusive of institutional investors, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals.

Palmer Square Capital Management LLC

Founded in 2009 by Chris Long and based outside Kansas City, Missouri, USA, Palmer Square manages approximately $12.1 billion in assets focused on structured credit (e.g. CLOs and ABS/MBS), corporate credit, and other opportunistic credit mandates. Known as a premier boutique credit manager, Palmer Square has significant global credit experience, a diverse client base and product suite, and a strong performance track record across strategies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005135/en/

Contacts:

Melinda Tiemeyer

mtiemeyer@parriscommunications.com

816-721-1000



Katie Maloney

kmaloney@parriscommunications.com

816-812-0228