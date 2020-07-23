Sparta Capital Ltd.: Sparta Signs Exclusive Deal to Protect Truckers Amidst On-Going COVID-19

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital" or "Sparta has just signed an exclusive 10-year licensing agreement with NME Ltd. giving them the ability to provide millions of truckers with a much-needed layer of protection during the on-going COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

The worldwide pandemic has turned the global trucking industry on its head. Freight companies have had to sideline thousands of truckers and are hemorrhaging cash, but Sparta's licensing agreement to distribute, co-develop and manufacture a suite of nanotechnology formulations used to kill harmful pathogens, in situ, should go a long way in giving drivers confidence in returning to the road.

The licensed compounds, which are FDA, EPA and Health Canada registered have the ability to kill 99.99% of dangerous viruses, bacteria and microbes, including SARS and MRSA, on contact. In addition, the formulations have been designed to create a continuous antimicrobial shield that prevents such organisms from attaching to the surface where they have been applied, without risk to humans, animals or crops.

Essentially, the chemistry is such that a matrix of microscopic swords (approximately 4 nanometers in length) makes strong microbe control possible. It is a system of mechanical germ and microbe removal that works without the addition of harmful chemicals, biocides or poisons by magnetically drawing microbes to the surface so the swords can destroy them; piercing and electrocuting the offenders.

In contrast, traditional antimicrobials work by leaching, or off-gassing of poisonous substances that have often hampered worldwide efforts to control environmental contamination as they tend to control some germs while not addressing others. As a result, this can allow organisms to adapt; which in-turn could potentially create resistant bacteria or so-called, superbugs.

The specially formulated chemical compounds will initially be used to produce a powerful antimicrobial spray that will be ideal for auto-release disinfecting of truck cab surfaces while offering persistent deactivation of any new microbes over an extended period of time. In addition, they will be blended to produce an effective, long-lasting hand sanitizer that disrupts a virus's outer coat, providing continuous protection for up to 16 hours. These initial two formulations are just a small part of a larger suite of COVID-19 safety tools that will be offered through Sparta's TruckSuite Canada division. As outlined in a news release dated July 16th 2020, the safety package for truckers will also include a comprehensive, app-based, data collection component so as to gain a better understanding of the impact of viral outbreaks like the Coronavirus.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sparta will be required to pay a performance-based royalty in exchange for the exclusive manufacturing and global distribution licensing rights for NME's products and applicable Intellectual Property (IP) rights for use in the transport industry. Also contemplated in the agreement are non-exclusive distribution rights in other market verticals, as well as co-operative development rights for additional markets.

"As we position ourselves for this new economy, the exciting thing about this agreement with NME is that it is extensive in scope, giving us the building blocks to work together to not only provide solutions for the trucking industry but also for many other new market verticals that are emerging as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the agreement we have established that our company laboratory in Toronto will handle formulation and testing of new related products, thus opening us up to these other markets and helping even more people," said Sparta President, John O'Bireck

The initial suite of transport related products will be branded under the TruckSuite Canada TreeFrog banner with the intent to distribute them through a number of trucking-specific channels, including TruckSuite's established retail network that spans most of the 50 States of the USA as well as through a number of bulk channels. TruckSuite Canada is a Sparta division that helps fleet owners and drivers operate their vehicles in a more efficient and environment-friendly manner, saving them time and money.

O'Bireck has indicated that the company is working towards providing additional important products that are based on the licensing agreement and will be made directly accessible to truckers as they travel across various jurisdictions. A study published recently in the Journal of Infectious Control indicated that on average, people touch their face 23 times per hour. Of course, this has serious implications during a viral outbreak like COVID-19 thus a good reason to have one's hands coated in a hand sanitizer that provides continuous pathogen protection.

NME Ltd. is a Canadian product development, manufacturer and wholesale distribution company that provides products to a number of market verticals in Canada and throughout the rest of the world. Their products include, a family of patented slip-resistant coatings for use on floors, stairs, bathtubs showers and for footwear, a line of antimicrobial hand sanitizers, a family of long-term surface disinfectant and fogging solutions, a longer-term surface disinfectant and fogging solution, a line of air filters for residential and commercial applications and various forms of highly sought after custom Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including masks, various styles of protective gowns, protective shields, goggles, gloves, shoe covers, etc.

Sparta Group is a company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions, and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

