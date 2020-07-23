GreenPower Motor Company Inc: GreenPower Receives Order for 10 Electric School Buses

Three California School Districts Continue Transition to Zero Emissions Transportation

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV) (OTCQB:GPVRF) ("GreenPower"), a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of a diverse line of electric powered buses serving the cargo and delivery, shuttle, transit and school sectors today announced orders for ten 90-passenger Synapse Electric School Buses from Creative Bus Sales for three California School Districts including Santa Maria USD, Anaheim USD, and Hughson USD.

GreenPower's Synapse All Electric School Bus

The Synapse 90 is a purpose-built Type D Battery Electric School bus with a class leading range of up to 150 miles with a 194.5kWh battery pack. The vehicles can charge up to 20KW on standard J1772 protocol and has additional standard features like air ride suspension, pass through storage, and air disk brakes. The Synapse 90 qualifies for $220,000 under the California HVIP program and up to $400,000 under the California VW Mitigation program as well as other funding programs throughout the country.

Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower commented, "The school bus market is in the midst of a paradigm shift across the country and GreenPower is poised for significant growth to meet the unprecedented demand for cleaner student transportation. We are thrilled to be working with these leading school districts in California and look forward to further collaboration in the future."

Richard Jimenez, Director of Transportation at Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District (PYLUSD), who has already taken delivery of two GreenPower electric school buses commented, "The GreenPower product has shown some tremendous potential and we chose it because it's purpose-built, it'll help drive down operational costs and it meets our range requirements." Jimenez also added, "The safety of our students is the number one priority for the district and we are also committed to doing our part in fighting climate change, it's a winning proposition for students, the district and the community."

Ryne Shetterly, VP of Sales and Marketing also commented, "This is one of the most fulfilling projects that I have been a part of. We are transporting kids to school in buses that don't expose them to dangerous toxins while also helping the surrounding communities keep the air clean around them. With over 485,000 yellow school buses traveling each school day in the United States, the demand for safe, reliable, zero emissions school transportation is expected to grow exponentially in the near term." Shetterly added, "GreenPower worked with Creative Bus Sales in helping bring this order together. They have one of the best sales teams in the industry and we are proud to partner with a first-class organization in pushing this deal forward, as well as several others that are in motion across the full line of GreenPower vehicles."

For further information contact

Brendan Riley

President

(510) 910-3377

Ryne Shetterly

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

(909) 954-7530

Mike Cole

Investor Relations

(949) 444-1341

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict such as the timing for manufacturing and delivery of the ten school buses or are beyond GreenPower's control, such as whether the demand for safe, zero-emissions school transportation will grow exponentially over the near term. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. All amounts in U.S. dollars.© 2020 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE: GreenPower Motor Company Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598582/GreenPower-Receives-Order-for-10-Electric-School-Buses