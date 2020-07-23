Delta Resources Limited: Delta Resources Receives First $100,000 Cash Payment from Yorkton Ventures

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta") (TSXV:DLTA)(OTC:GOLHF)(Frankfurt:6G01) is pleased to announce that it has received the first cash payment of $100,000 for the sale of the Bellechasse-Timmins Gold Deposit in southeastern Quebec, Canada.

In addition, the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") between the Yorkton Ventures affiliate, 9412-1068 Quebec Inc. (the "Purchaser") and Delta Resources Limited (the "Vendor") dated July 3, 2020. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire 100% of the Bellechasse-Timmins Project located in Quebec from the Vendor for a total cash consideration of $1.7-million. The Purchaser will also commit to paying Delta Resources a royalty of 1% NSR (net smelter return) on any and all commercial production of gold. The Purchaser may repurchase 0.5 % of the NSR for $1 million at any time.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the acquisition of high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada, exploring these projects with state-of-the-art methods, and potentially developing these projects into mines.

Delta is currently exploring its Eureka Gold Discovery in the Thunder Bay area (Delta-1) and its Delta-2 Gold-Polymetallic Property in the Chibougamau Mining District of Quebec.

Delta also owns a 100% interest in the Bellechasse-Timmins gold deposit in southeastern Quebec. On July 3rd, 2020, Delta announced the sale of the Bellechasse-Timmins project.

The Company continues to focus on building upon its strong portfolio of mineral exploration properties with a high potential for economic discoveries in Canada.

www.deltaresources.ca

