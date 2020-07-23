Quantzig analyzes the advantages, limitations, and applications of propensity score matching in clinical research

Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its recent article that offers comprehensive insights into the role of propensity score matching in clinical research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005401/en/

Propensity score matching enables researchers to accurately gauge the impact of treatments or new therapies, which may otherwise be deemed invalid due to the imbalance between treatment groups. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The insights obtained through propensity score modeling are opening up new opportunities that enable businesses to improve customer retention, enhance marketing campaigns, minimize risks, and reduce spend while driving decision-making. Request a FREE proposal to learn more.

Propensity score matching (PSM) is a widely used statistical method that leverages the power of natural language processing, statistics, and data science to generate meaningful insights by connecting thousands of data points. In the field of clinical research, propensity score matching finds numerous use cases. Though the growing use case for propensity analysis in this field can be attributed to several factors, the primary reason revolves around the availability of huge volumes of randomized, unstructured clinical data.

Quantzig conducted a deep-dive analysis to understand the role of propensity analysis in the clinical research sector. Based on the outcome, Quantzig was able to understand better its advantages, limitations, and applications, each of which is listed in the article. Read the complete article here: https://bit.ly/2OKEqiW

Key highlights-

Comprehensive insights into the role of propensity score matching in clinical research

Learn why propensity analysis is the need of the hour in clinical research studies

Book a FREE Demo to gain limited-period complimentary access to our proprietary analytics platforms.

Quantzig's deep domain expertise in the field of analytics has helped them understand the uniqueness of businesses, especially when it comes to analyzing propensity scores. Based on its expertise, Quantzig has developed a comprehensive suite of solutions that revolve around propensity score modeling and score matching to derive accurate conclusions. By leveraging propensity analysis, those involved in the process of drug efficacy evaluation or treatment analysis are likely to spend less time and resources in making assumptions and can instead rely on insights to take prompt actions.

"The successful implementation of propensity score models is deep-rooted and depends on the use of efficient data acquisition strategies, availability of high-quality data, and an impactful use case," says an advanced analytics expert at Quantzig.

Speak to our experts to learn how we can help you create a dynamic, scalable propensity score model that is capable of demonstrating ROI in the long run.

Additional Resources:

1. Strategic Sourcing And Procurement: Empowering Sustainability in a Circular Economy

2. Why End to End Supply Chain Visibility is Still a Major Concern For Retailers

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005401/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us