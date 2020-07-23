North Carolina-based Honeywell will supply a 1 MW/1 MWh lithium-ion battery storage system at the Zaporizhzhya Power Plant belonging to utility Dtek.Within days of announcing its revised solar feed-in tariffs - in many cases retroactively reduced - Ukraine appears set for its first foray into utility scale energy storage. A press release issued today by Ukrainian utility Dtek announced U.S.-based weapons company Honeywell will supply a 1 MW/1 MWh lithium-ion storage system for the fossil fuel generator's nuclear facility the Zaporizhzhya Power Plant. The battery system will be based on Honeywell's ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
