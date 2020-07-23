Science-based decision-making requires that researchers recognize and address their biases, use validated scientific methods, and publish their work transparently.

As the market for heated tobacco products expands, the availability of accurate and non-misleading information about these products is vital.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) has published the 10th issue of its Scientific Update, a regularly issued report on the company's efforts to develop and scientifically assess a range of smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes.

PMI's latest Scientific Update focuses on scientific evidence and the importance of relying on science to make decisions in a world too often clouded by personal and professional biases. It is guest-edited by Dr. Moira Gilchrist, Vice President Strategic Scientific Communications at PMI.

"Humans can be terrible decision-makers, especially in the heat of the moment and when tensions are high," Dr. Gilchrist explains. "Scientists in this field-whether working directly for tobacco companies or receiving funding from other sources-have a responsibility to take all necessary precautions to ensure our work is unbiased and accurate. This latest Scientific Update explains the research methodology PMI employs, which is aligned with that used by the pharmaceutical industry, and encourages all others working in this field to adhere to equally high standards."

This issue also explores the latest research on smoke-free products published by PMI and independent analysts. It includes a review of 13 population health impact models, produced by PMI scientists in collaboration with leaders in tobacco harm reduction research. These models estimate how the health of a population could be affected by the presence or absence of smoke-free products in the market. The study-published in the peer-reviewed medical journal Nicotine Tobacco Research-summarizes the strengths and weaknesses of the two approaches and demonstrates how future models can benefit from the inclusion of well-designed epidemiological study data. These findings will help to inform authorities as they consider various approaches to tobacco harm reduction.

Dr. Gizelle Baker, Director Global Scientific Engagement at PMI, answers common questions about heated tobacco products, explaining what they are and how they differ from cigarettes and e-vapor products and addressing common misconceptions about them. She describes several independent studies on unintended use recently reviewed on PMIScience.com, noting, "Generally, the data show that the population most likely to use electrically heated tobacco systems, are current smokers, with low uptake by youth and nonsmokers and a slightly higher but still low likelihood of uptake by former smokers."

The recent decision by U.S. Food Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize the marketing of PMI's IQOS Tobacco Heating System as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product with reduced exposure information was a function of the U.S. law and also an example of a science-based approach to harm reduction. In the next issue, this topic will be explored in more detail.

The Scientific Update can be found at www.pmiscience.com/whats-new/scientific-update-10.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005638/en/

Contacts:

Jana Olson

Philip Morris International

T. +41 (0)58 242 4500

E. Jana.Olson@pmi.com