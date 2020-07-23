The Landmark Deal Will Include Geyser Peak, Atlas Peak, XYZin and Outlot Wines

Napa, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2020) - Family owned-and-operated fine wine importer Quintessential will become the custodian of all U.S.-produced wines within the Accolade Wines portfolio. The acquisition, effective August 1, will include production, global sales and marketing of four labels: Geyser Peak, Atlas Peak, Outlot and XYZin. This news follows the partnership announced in May when Quintessential became the exclusive U.S. importer of several of Accolade's exported wines.





"It is an honor to procure such a prestigious and historic portfolio of wines, including the iconic Geyser Peak," said Dennis Kreps, co-owner with his father, Stephen D. Kreps, of Quintessential. "As the Geyser Peak brand enters its 140th anniversary this year, our main focus will be in growing its footprint and continuing to restore the wine to its former glory."

Founded in 1880, Geyser Peak is one of California's most legendary wineries, with a name synonymous with the skyrocketing popularity of domestically produced wines in the 1990s. With a long pedigree of awards and accolades, it is still one of the most recognized domestic labels in the world of wine. To support the rebirth of the brand, Quintessential has enlisted Robert Pepi, Jr., consulting winemaker, highly lauded for his prowess with sauvignon blancs. Together with Pepi, and an expanded sales force, Quintessential seeks to rebuild and reinvigorate the 140-year-old label.

Accolade Wines Chief Executive Robert Foye said: "Our decision to exit wine production in the U.S. reflects our sharpened focus on building core international brands and markets. We could not think of better custodians of Geyser Peak and its sister brands than the Kreps family. The North American market remains enormously important for Accolade Wines. Through our partnership with Quintessential, we are tapping into the huge potential to grow some of our iconic labels, including Hardy's, Grant Burge, St Hallett and Mud House."

In addition to Geyser Peak, the acquisition deal includes Napa Valley's Atlas Peak, Sonoma's Outlot and XYZin wines.

For more information, contact Quintessential at www.quintessentialwines.com or call (707) 226-8300.

PR CONTACT:

Amber Gallaty, amber@thegallavantgroup.com

(917) 653-5244

About Quintessential Wines:

Founded in 2002 by father and son, Stephen D. and Dennis Kreps, Quintessential is a family-owned-and-operated import, marketing and sales company headquartered in Napa, California. It is dedicated exclusively to representing other multi-generational, family-owned-and-operated producers who have the same passion for winemaking that Quintessential has for strategically marketing and selling those wines. These producers, from top wine regions around the world, create wines that offer the best, most authentic expression of the grapes from their respective vineyards. For more information, please visit http://www.quintessentialwines.com.



