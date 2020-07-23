Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 637 internationalen Medien
Cannabisaktie bietet Ihnen über 750% Gewinnpotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 1110 ISIN: GB0003052338 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.07.2020 | 17:04
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 23

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that all the resolutions put forward at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today were passed on a show of hands.

The text of all the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Meeting contained in the Company's Annual Report for the year to 31 March 2020. The proxy votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at: ww.edinburghinvestmenttrust.com

The proxy votes received were as follows: -

ResolutionIn favour/DiscretionPercentage
In favour		AgainstPercentage
Against		Withheld
157,261,99999.9811,4710.026,964
256,924,04299.55256,5320.4599,860
357,255,28699.9812,3820.0212,766
457,022,44099.76134,6340.24123,360
557,037,10499.80112,8550.20130,475
657,081,12299.82105,6290.1893,683
756,787,72999.35372,1540.65120,550
857,030,27399.77128,7810.23121,380
957,114,56299.8774,5880.1391,284
1057,058,01399.66193,3180.3429,103
1157,163,69699.9057,5330.1059,205
1257,120,39099.76138,0470.2421,997
1356,947,77499.54262,5140.4670,146
1456,864,00799.61225,6840.3914,981
1556,313,34098.34949,0311.6618,063
1649,672,98393.543,430,5166.464,176,934

At the time of the above meeting, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 195,666,734 Ordinary Shares. The Company held 21,498,805 shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights was 174,167,929. Each Ordinary Share held entitles the holder to one vote and there are no restrictions on those voting rights. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the % of shares voted "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2 and LR 9.6.3, copies of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism website and will be available for inspection at the https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism shortly.

23 July 2020

Enquiries

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited

Brian Smith / Jenny Thompson 020 7653 9690

Company Secretary

EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.