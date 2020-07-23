Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, July 23
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Board of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that all the resolutions put forward at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today were passed on a show of hands.
The text of all the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Meeting contained in the Company's Annual Report for the year to 31 March 2020. The proxy votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at: ww.edinburghinvestmenttrust.com
The proxy votes received were as follows: -
|Resolution
|In favour/Discretion
|Percentage
In favour
|Against
|Percentage
Against
|Withheld
|1
|57,261,999
|99.98
|11,471
|0.02
|6,964
|2
|56,924,042
|99.55
|256,532
|0.45
|99,860
|3
|57,255,286
|99.98
|12,382
|0.02
|12,766
|4
|57,022,440
|99.76
|134,634
|0.24
|123,360
|5
|57,037,104
|99.80
|112,855
|0.20
|130,475
|6
|57,081,122
|99.82
|105,629
|0.18
|93,683
|7
|56,787,729
|99.35
|372,154
|0.65
|120,550
|8
|57,030,273
|99.77
|128,781
|0.23
|121,380
|9
|57,114,562
|99.87
|74,588
|0.13
|91,284
|10
|57,058,013
|99.66
|193,318
|0.34
|29,103
|11
|57,163,696
|99.90
|57,533
|0.10
|59,205
|12
|57,120,390
|99.76
|138,047
|0.24
|21,997
|13
|56,947,774
|99.54
|262,514
|0.46
|70,146
|14
|56,864,007
|99.61
|225,684
|0.39
|14,981
|15
|56,313,340
|98.34
|949,031
|1.66
|18,063
|16
|49,672,983
|93.54
|3,430,516
|6.46
|4,176,934
At the time of the above meeting, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 195,666,734 Ordinary Shares. The Company held 21,498,805 shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights was 174,167,929. Each Ordinary Share held entitles the holder to one vote and there are no restrictions on those voting rights. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the % of shares voted "For" or "Against" a resolution.
In accordance with LR 9.6.2 and LR 9.6.3, copies of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism website and will be available for inspection at the https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism shortly.
23 July 2020
Enquiries
PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited
Brian Smith / Jenny Thompson 020 7653 9690
Company Secretary