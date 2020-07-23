Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that all the resolutions put forward at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today were passed on a show of hands.

The text of all the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Meeting contained in the Company's Annual Report for the year to 31 March 2020. The proxy votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at: ww.edinburghinvestmenttrust.com

The proxy votes received were as follows: -

Resolution In favour/Discretion Percentage

In favour Against Percentage

Against Withheld 1 57,261,999 99.98 11,471 0.02 6,964 2 56,924,042 99.55 256,532 0.45 99,860 3 57,255,286 99.98 12,382 0.02 12,766 4 57,022,440 99.76 134,634 0.24 123,360 5 57,037,104 99.80 112,855 0.20 130,475 6 57,081,122 99.82 105,629 0.18 93,683 7 56,787,729 99.35 372,154 0.65 120,550 8 57,030,273 99.77 128,781 0.23 121,380 9 57,114,562 99.87 74,588 0.13 91,284 10 57,058,013 99.66 193,318 0.34 29,103 11 57,163,696 99.90 57,533 0.10 59,205 12 57,120,390 99.76 138,047 0.24 21,997 13 56,947,774 99.54 262,514 0.46 70,146 14 56,864,007 99.61 225,684 0.39 14,981 15 56,313,340 98.34 949,031 1.66 18,063 16 49,672,983 93.54 3,430,516 6.46 4,176,934

At the time of the above meeting, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 195,666,734 Ordinary Shares. The Company held 21,498,805 shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights was 174,167,929. Each Ordinary Share held entitles the holder to one vote and there are no restrictions on those voting rights. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the % of shares voted "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2 and LR 9.6.3, copies of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism website and will be available for inspection at the https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism shortly.

23 July 2020

Enquiries

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited

Brian Smith / Jenny Thompson 020 7653 9690

Company Secretary