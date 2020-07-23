Anzeige
WKN: 1874 ISIN: GB0030329360  
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WINCANTON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINCANTON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
23.07.2020 | 17:16
WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 23

23 July 2020

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

Wincantonplc (the "Company") provides notification of a Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) vesting effected on 18 July 2020 relating to the three below named PDMRs and their respective interests in the ordinary shares of nominal value 10p each in the capital of the Company ("Shares") (ISIN: GB0030329360).

The 2017 LTIP has vested at 59.4% based on the partial achievement of the performance conditions as set out in the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts. The nil cost options were granted on 18 July 2017 to Mr. Lawlor, Mr. Fenton and Mr. Gifford.

Individual PDMR details are set out in the table below:

Name
and
position of PDMR		Number of Options awardedAdjustment for achievement of performance conditionsNumber of
Exercisable Options remaining
Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer121,514(49,335)72,179
Chris Fenton,
Managing Director Specialist Services & Strategy		36,215(14,704)21,511
Richard Gifford,
Group IT Director		29,960(12,164)17,796


The Options are now available for each participant to exercise at any time up to 18 July 2027.

-Ends-

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: 01249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Buchanan Tel: 020 7466 5000

Richard Oldworth/Vicky Hayns

Notes to Editors

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Key facts:

• 19,100 colleagues

• 200+ locations

• Responsible for 3,500 vehicles

• Revenue £1.1bn

• 5,500 drivers

14m sq ft of warehousing space

© 2020 PR Newswire
