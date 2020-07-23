Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) (Euronext: MKEA,) inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, announced today the appointment of Claire Biot, Ph.D., as an Independent Director, effective immediately. Dr Claire Biot is currently employed as Vice-President Life Science Industries at Dassault Systèmes, "the 3DEXPERIENCE Company."

"On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Claire Biot to the Mauna Kea Technologies Board of Directors," said Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D. Chairman and Founder of the Mauna Kea Technologies. "Claire not only has an exceptional mind but also an impressive leadership experience in the field of medical technologies, from a commercial and market access standpoint. Her current role at Dassault Systèmes gives her a unique and very interesting vantage point on Mauna Kea's commercial growth opportunities. We very much look forward to her contribution."

Claire Biot commented, "Mauna Kea Technologies has been at the forefront of medtech innovation for 20 years, developing one of the most interesting and versatile imaging platform now recognized as an important complement to leading robotics platform. I am thrilled to be joining Mauna Kea's Board of Directors and to support the work of the leadership team as they continue to build the future of personalized medicine and optimized care, two topics which are very much aligned with our work at Dassault Systèmes."

Claire Biot graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and earned a Ph.D. in Immuno-oncology at Institut Pasteur. Claire then became the Head of Division, Health Products Pricing and Reimbursement at the Ministry of Health in France, before becoming Managing Director of AGEPS, the Health Products and Technologies Central Agency at Greater Paris University Hospitals (AP-HP), with several missions including the procurement of health products and technologies for the 39 hospitals of the group (€1.6 billion annual budget). After 3 years at AGEPS, she joined Dassault Systèmes as Vice-President Life Sciences Industry, with the mission to develop Dassault Systèmes market share and revenue in Life Sciences and Healthcare.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic visualization. The Company's flagship product, Cellvizio, has received clearance/approval for a wide range of applications in the United States and more than 40 countries around the World. For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com

