Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 23 juillet/July 2020) - International Cannabrands Inc. has announced a name change to Radiko Holdings Corp.

The shares will begin trading under the new name on July 24, 2020.

The symbol will remain the same.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

_________________________________

International Cannabrands Inc. a annoncé un changement nom pour Radiko Holdings Corp.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom le 24 juillet 2020.

Le symbole resteront les mêmes

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Effective Date/Date effective: Le 24 juillet/July 2020 Symbol/symbole : RDKO NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 75034R102 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA75034R1029 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 459221107/CA4592211078

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter

le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com