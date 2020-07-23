Tech intervention has become an important aspect of the business agenda across sectors, especially for banking and financial institutions

According to Quantzig, the BFSI sector has transitioned from open trading at physical exchanges to algorithmic trading owing to the numerous benefits and its impact on the overall business outcome

"There is a gradual shift in this mindset in the investment banking sector towards a more personal and specialized approach," says a banking analytics expert at Quantzig

Key highlights -

The investment banking sector faces immense pressure in part attributed to sky-rocketing profits, regulatory roadblocks, high costs, and shrinking trading commissions.

The macro-environment has been hugely challenging for investment firms saddled with high operating costs, and with sluggish economic growth and persistently dropping interest rates, the investment banking industry is likely to remain challenged by structural factors.

Investment banking experts no longer pay much attention to trading commissions because of the volatile market scenario. The challenges for investment banking firms are only growing as their clients are increasingly unbundling their business decisions based on the quickly changing market scenario.

Investment banking, being an important segment within the banking and financial services sector, plays a crucial role in helping individuals and businesses to raise capital. Investment banks may also function as a bridge between security issuers and investors. Lately, the macro environment has been full of predicaments for investment banking firms saddled with high operating costs. With sluggish economic growth and continually dropping interest rates, the industry is likely to remain challenged by structural factors.

Moreover, the capital requirements for banks have also increased post the outbreak of the pandemic. Therefore, technological reform and innovation have become a need of the hour in the investment banking sector.



Top Investment Banking Trends

1: Digitization

2: Specialization and personalization

3: Mobility and security

4: Rethinking talent

The investment banking sector is one of the most complex financial foundations in the world. This sector serves different purposes and business entities. Notably, investment banks will need a massive restructuring and strategic reorientation to cope with the upcoming regulations in the post-pandemic world. For most of the investment banking firms, risk management and compliance challenges are the topmost priorities. As such, most of the investment banks have now started to think about effective governance.

Additional Resources:

