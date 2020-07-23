Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP: Westchester County Elder Law Attorney Anthony J. Enea Launches "Pandemics & Planning" YouTube Series

WESTCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / In response to the surge in demand for wills and estate planning during the COVID-19 pandemic, Westchester County elder law attorney Anthony J. Enea has launched a new YouTube series sharing insights on a variety of pertinent topics. "Pandemics & Planning" offers a repository of educational programs from Mr. Enea and his colleagues at the White Plains and Somers-based firm Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP.

The "Pandemics & Planning" video series is available at https://bit.ly/392XRwv or by searching the firm's name on YouTube. New topics are added weekly and range from Five Things You Can Do Right Now to Protect Your Estate and What is a Power of Attorney and Why Do I Need One? to Financial Elder Abuse and Senior Scams, Best Ways to Set Up the Home for Aging in Place, and more. Those who subscribe and click the bell icon will be notified when a new program is available.

"Our educational programs answer the questions we're hearing most often from those concerned with how the pandemic will affect their health and financial wellbeing," said Anthony Enea, who has spent 35 years protecting the rights of seniors, the disabled and their families. "We understand the unique challenges that so many are facing right now - and we're here to help."

A strong leader in Westchester's legal community, Anthony J. Enea is chair of the New York State Bar Association's Senior Lawyers Section and president of the Westchester County Bar Foundation. He was named Westchester County's Leading Elder Care Attorney at the Above the Bar Awards and Best Lawyers' 2019 Trusts & Estates "Lawyer of the Year" in White Plains. A past chair of the New York State Bar Association's Elder Law Section, Enea's practice areas include elder law; Medicaid asset protection trusts; Medicaid applications (home care and nursing home); special needs planning; guardianships (Article 81 and 17-A); and wills, trusts and estates.

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP is located at 245 Main Street in White Plains, N.Y. with additional offices in Somers, N.Y. While the firm is open for a select number of in-person meetings following New York State's Phase 2 reopening guidelines, they continue to encourage telephone and video-conference meetings whenever possible. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call 914-948-1500 or visit www.esslawfirm.com.

About Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP is an AV preeminent rated elder law firm with offices in White Plains and Somers, N.Y. The practice concentrates on Elder Law; Medicaid Planning; Nursing Home and Home Care Applications; Wills, Trusts and Estates; Guardianships; Estate Litigation; Supplemental Needs Trusts; and Special Needs Planning. Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP serves Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, the Bronx, Manhattan, Long Island and Queens and is committed to providing the highest quality legal services to seniors, the disabled and their families. Visit the firm online at www.esslawfirm.com.

