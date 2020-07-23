Infiniti Research is a premier provider of market and customer intelligence solutions. Having 15+ years of experience with in-depth, accurate, and reliable research, our strategic approaches and solutions provide our clients with a competitive edge. Our teams offer expertise in 50+ industries across the globe and ensure consistency of our research. Our solutions and recommendations are built on a strong foundation of actionable intelligence. Contact Us for more information.

The specialty chemical market is highly competitive and complex. Currently, it is in high demand and has a high growth rate due to industrialization, trade liberalization and the rising demand for electronics and construction. Used in a variety of end-use industries, the most prominent segments of the specialty chemicals market are specialty polymers, surfactants, flavors and fragrances, electronic chemicals, and industrial and institutional cleaners. While the market is seeing immense growth currently, it is faced with a few factors that affect this growth, positively and negatively. Infiniti's industry experts discuss these factors in detail, as well as the ideal approach to overcoming the challenges, and making the most of available opportunities.

"Specialty chemicals are in high demand and have a high growth rate due to the purpose they serve in industrialization, which is a widespread global phenomenon currently. As a crucial addition to the cleaning, disinfectant, and food industries, it is also seeing higher demand due to the current COVID-19 global pandemic," says a chemicals industry expert at Infiniti Research.

The growth of the specialty chemicals market is directly affected by certain factors that all players must understand, and efficiently deal with. Infiniti's industry research experts discussed the following factors and the ideal solution to prepare strategically for the forecasted effects:

Higher consumer awareness has led to higher demand, and in turn higher costs.

COVID-19 has directly affected the demand for cleaning agents, therefore affecting the demand for specialty chemicals within them.

Increased industrialization has led to higher demands and various opportunities for growth.

However, developing countries also have evolving regulations with regards to the presence of chemicals in various end-user products.

