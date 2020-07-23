Concord Summit Capital Announces New Headquarters in Miami's Brickell Financial District and New Hires

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / Concord Summit Capital, LLC ("CSCap") has continued to grow its platform through the pandemic and has recently moved its headquarters for its real estate advisory and investment services platform into the 1450 Brickell Avenue building in the heart of Brickell's Financial District. In addition, the company has hired two new professionals. Justin Neelis has joined as a Director and Daniel Rojo has joined as a Senior Financial Analyst.

"Our pipeline has picked up tremendously because of the pandemic's effect on capital markets and real estate sponsors, and we have expanded our qualified production and support staff to handle the larger volume," said Kevin O'Grady, Managing Director of CSCap.

Neelis is highly skilled in senior debt, structured finance, under-performing and distressed debt, and equity placement for commercial and industrial real estate. Prior to joining CSCap, he served as Director of the Capital Markets & Structured Finance team at Walker & Dunlop, and was previously the co-founder and managing partner at Venetian Capital Partners where he raised equity capital for real estate syndications from global investors.

Rojo is highly skilled in financial analysis and underwriting, across all commercial real estate asset classes. He brings expertise in financial analysis and strategy, development, construction, land-use planning and economic development. Prior to joining CSCap, Rojo served as Development & Financial Analyst for CIM Group. Rojo previously served as Director at James Lima Planning & Development, where he managed consulting for large-scale development, planning, and public realm projects across North America.

Concord Summit's new Miami Office is located at 1450 Brickell Avenue, Suite 2560, Miami, Florida 33131. The company also has regional offices in Denver, Colorado and Los Angeles, California.

ABOUT CONCORD SUMMIT CAPITAL

CSCap is a partnership between Summit Investment Management, Concord Wilshire Companies and Kevin O'Grady.

Summit Investment Management is a global investment company headquartered in Denver, Colorado (summit-investment.com). Concord Wilshire Companies is a national real estate development and investment company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (concordwilshire.com). Kevin O'Grady is a 40-year industry professional having completed over $20 billion in transactions under his management.

CSCap is a premier nationwide intermediary between sponsors and providers of capital in commercial real estate transactions. CSCap specializes in all asset classes, including but not limited to office, retail, land, multi-family, mixed-use, industrial, and hospitality product types. The firm provides sponsors with access to a broad range of debt and equity capital as well as unmatched knowledge of the market and industry, in order to achieve the most efficient execution and results. For more information, go to www.concordsummit.com

