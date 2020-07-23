Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet and Quarterly Report

Capital Gearing Trust plc ("the Company")

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:23 July 2020

Monthly Factsheet and Quarterly Report

The monthly factsheet and quarterly report for June 2020 are now available on the Company's website at:

http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

The reports are also available directly via the following links:

Monthly Factsheet: https://bit.ly/3hz0clR

Quarterly Report: https://bit.ly/2WOEhPE

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.