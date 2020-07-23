Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Gilbert Dupont regarding Latécoère (Paris:LAT) shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at June 30, 2020:

Number of shares: 30,809

Balance in cash: 101,469.96

During the 1st half of 2020, were negotiated a total of:

PURCHASE 337,307 shares 815,126.04 1,401 transactions SALE 337,722 shares 807,762.05 1,203 transactions

It is recalled that for the last half-year summary as at December 31, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 31,224

Balance in cash: 108,833.95

During the 2nd half of 2019, were negotiated a total of:

PURCHASE 505,537 shares 1,937,168.63 557 transactions SALE 513,630 shares 1,971,194.50 475 transactions

It is also recalled that when the contract was set up, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 11,631

Balance in cash: 156,565.50

The liquidity contract complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, introducing liquidity contracts on equity securities as permitted market practice.

_________________________________________________________________________________

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:

Aerostructures (58% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.

Interconnexion systems (42% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 31 December 2019, Latécoère employed 5,187 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €189,637,036 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €2, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP

APPENDIX

Purchases Sales Number of

transactions Number

of shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

transactions Number

of shares Traded volume

in EUR TOTAL 1 401 337 307 815 126.04 1 203 337 722 807 762.05 02/01/2020 0 0 0 0 1850 7128.24 03/01/2020 17 3485 13322.81 0 0 0 06/01/2020 18 2140 8108.25 2 100 379 07/01/2020 17 1926 7214.99 4 1130 4246,77 08/01/2020 2 420 1562.4 18 4892 18554.87 09/01/2020 5 1181 4519.21 10 2535 9754.93 10/01/2020 6 550 2097.48 1 500 1910 13/01/2020 6 2694 10242.86 4 1273 4851.53 14/01/2020 0 0 0 11 2491 9478.26 15/01/2020 4 1300 4934.54 2 78 296.15 16/01/2020 31 2205 8341.74 1 212 803.48 17/01/2020 22 3934 14594.35 0 0 0 20/01/2020 3 490 1788.5 3 1300 4758 21/01/2020 9 2936 10630.38 4 273 996.45 22/01/2020 1 1000 3600 5 2000 7210 23/01/2020 4 3500 12612.6 1 1000 3610 24/01/2020 16 1914 6841.78 2 752 2699.15 27/01/2020 0 0 0 2 1000 3545 28/01/2020 3 1334 4709.02 8 1700 6022.08 29/01/2020 26 7558 26604.92 5 2850 10076.46 30/01/2020 2 300 1050 4 3000 10584.9 31/01/2020 6 850 3001.95 5 1211 4281.73 03/02/2020 12 2918 10234.89 1 1500 5280 04/02/2020 2 600 2100.48 17 6772 23905.16 05/02/2020 3 850 3016.48 4 1450 5168.24 06/02/2020 1 600 2136 13 4388 15750.29 07/02/2020 7 1950 7012.98 6 2326 8366.16 10/02/2020 1 1 3.59 8 2600 9435.92 11/02/2020 5 2950 10604.66 2 1055 3845.48 12/02/2020 0 0 0 22 7160 25978.63 13/02/2020 7 2430 8803.4 2 650 2356.77 14/02/2020 7 1950 7054.32 6 2074 7524.68 17/02/2020 7 705 2575.08 10 3244 11803.62 18/02/2020 11 3048 11073,69 3 1058 3845.09 19/02/2020 11 2456 8855.11 0 0 0 20/02/2020 6 1552 5597.75 14 3552 12853.27 21/02/2020 9 958 3483.86 6 908 3284.96 24/02/2020 18 5429 19382.62 0 0 0 25/02/2020 25 3940 13663.53 2 611 2122.68 26/02/2020 18 2082 6883.09 0 0 0 27/02/2020 10 3528 10955.85 3 650 2023 28/02/2020 16 5296 16086.07 14 6349 19431.75 02/03/2020 13 2077 6293.73 0 0 0 03/03/2020 0 0 0 23 4840 15257.13 04/03/2020 3 479 1510.05 8 3551 11328.76 05/03/2020 22 2082 6462.53 3 629 2005.13 06/03/2020 16 3119 9351.39 2 1200 3624 09/03/2020 11 4074 11701.75 0 0 0 10/03/2020 11 1694 4712.71 6 2555 7173.42 11/03/2020 9 3639 10096.04 13 3200 8951.36 12/03/2020 10 1703 4473.1 0 0 0 13/03/2020 4 965 2374.58 2 600 1498.2 16/03/2020 13 2098 4631.34 0 0 0 17/03/2020 1 137 274 1 500 1017.5 18/03/2020 5 477 1034.23 1 125 274.38 19/03/2020 8 1085 2263.53 1 200 427 20/03/2020 10 2155 4338.45 9 1938 4089.37 23/03/2020 0 0 0 4 2150 4601 24/03/2020 0 0 0 5 676 1382.28 25/03/2020 8 2498 4932.55 6 1994 4095.28 26/03/2020 2 515 1018.41 12 3256 6628.89 27/03/2020 7 3725 7471.61 11 2640 5375.83 30/03/2020 10 2461 5066.95 17 3234 6771.67 31/03/2020 3 455 940.85 11 1212 2534.29 01/04/2020 13 3385 6903.71 2 223 461.65 02/04/2020 5 1147 2290.79 4 1550 3142.47 03/04/2020 4 1950 3915.99 15 2316 4757.99 06/04/2020 0 0 0 15 3295 6974.53 07/04/2020 19 4132 8812.73 3 915 2022.06 08/04/2020 0 0 0 4 2060 4320.85 09/04/2020 8 3351 6938.25 7 1670 3484.46 10/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 13/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 14/04/2020 7 2783 5677.88 5 1600 3344 15/04/2020 7 1336 2699.66 3 765 1560.6 16/04/2020 10 2542 5081.46 11 3110 6289.98 17/04/2020 9 3404 6787.58 13 3595 7308.99 20/04/2020 6 2204 4398.52 7 3116 6275 21/04/2020 12 3063 6072.09 0 0 0 22/04/2020 9 3054 6016.99 13 3530 7024.7 23/04/2020 5 2246 4412.49 8 1611 3176.09 24/04/2020 12 3231 6342.13 9 2261 4464.8 27/04/2020 21 4276 8338.2 4 1066 2107.06 28/04/2020 18 5622 10670.56 10 2393 4597.19 29/04/2020 18 4207 7732.05 0 0 0 30/04/2020 20 3257 5809.51 6 1028 1855.33 01/05/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 04/05/2020 20 4375 7589.75 3 1555 2706.79 05/05/2020 12 3536 6006.6 8 2765 4711.01 06/05/2020 9 2163 3665.85 14 3840 6532.99 07/05/2020 15 3284 5473.44 2 600 1014 08/05/2020 0 0 0 7 801 1318.85 11/05/2020 29 5155 8169.64 12 2141 3438.45 12/05/2020 6 1200 1844.04 15 1965 3059.31 13/05/2020 0 3869 5578.71 0 3725 5662.37 14/05/2020 23 3746 5185.59 31 6987 10022.15 15/05/2020 27 4156 5693.72 5 1059 1547.83 18/05/2020 10 2072 2890.65 29 7561 11034.52 19/05/2020 19 5423 8090.03 18 4662 7196.26 20/05/2020 25 5973 8473.9 4 3100 4554.52 21/05/2020 20 6364 8723.77 8 4229 5748.9 22/05/2020 13 2837 3725.55 9 4820 6400.48 25/05/2020 20 4286 5673.38 10 3636 4920.6 26/05/2020 3 200 271.6 31 7960 11978.21 27/05/2020 7 676 1017.99 8 2550 3943.07 28/05/2020 3 2500 4335 72 17289 29744 29/05/2020 30 10142 18558.85 19 9966 19225.41 01/06/2020 31 4338 7960.66 19 4406 8380.65 02/06/2020 5 992 1854.94 42 7638 14840.63 03/06/2020 39 12778 24874.93 26 6307 12446.86 04/06/2020 0 0 0 39 10201 21161.97 05/06/2020 2 400 926 22 5550 13202.9 08/06/2020 19 6550 18907.23 18 6512 18489.52 09/06/2020 42 16725 44496.86 27 10400 28275.52 10/06/2020 12 3088 7457.83 10 3322 8393.03 11/06/2020 36 7370 16642.93 5 88 192.78 12/06/2020 20 6082 13173 33 6384 14440.61 15/06/2020 6 2301 4974.3 29 5315 11924.73 16/06/2020 16 4286 9975.67 30 8080 19407.35 17/06/2020 6 1315 3045.54 19 3987 9475.9 18/06/2020 21 5361 12385.52 12 4761 11198.82 19/06/2020 19 4136 9479.3 7 3379 7906.86 22/06/2020 28 5878 13185.53 16 4754 10930.4 23/06/2020 7 1467 3260.99 6 1051 2404.16 24/06/2020 15 3043 6636.48 8 1558 3492.1 25/06/2020 15 1761 3745.12 3 800 1718.48 26/06/2020 12 1506 3146.64 8 1057 2214.42 29/06/2020 15 2235 4561.64 1 400 820 30/06/2020 1 150 317.25 19 3463 7318.7

