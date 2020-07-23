Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Gilbert Dupont regarding Latécoère (Paris:LAT) shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at June 30, 2020:
- Number of shares: 30,809
- Balance in cash: 101,469.96
During the 1st half of 2020, were negotiated a total of:
PURCHASE
337,307 shares
815,126.04
1,401 transactions
SALE
337,722 shares
807,762.05
1,203 transactions
It is recalled that for the last half-year summary as at December 31, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- Number of shares: 31,224
- Balance in cash: 108,833.95
During the 2nd half of 2019, were negotiated a total of:
PURCHASE
505,537 shares
1,937,168.63
557 transactions
SALE
513,630 shares
1,971,194.50
475 transactions
It is also recalled that when the contract was set up, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:
- Number of shares: 11,631
- Balance in cash: 156,565.50
The liquidity contract complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, introducing liquidity contracts on equity securities as permitted market practice.
_________________________________________________________________________________
About Latécoère
Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:
- Aerostructures (58% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.
- Interconnexion systems (42% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.
At 31 December 2019, Latécoère employed 5,187 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €189,637,036 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €2, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP
