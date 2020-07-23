Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.07.2020
PR Newswire
23.07.2020 | 19:40
102 Leser
Lombard Capital PLC - Statement re Suspension

PR Newswire

London, July 23

23 July 2020

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

Update regarding share suspension

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc ("Lombard" or "the Company") wish to update the shareholders of the Company regarding the suspension of the Company's shares.

Following the recent increase in the Company's share price, the Company's shares were suspended by AQSE on 08 June 2020. The Company has provided full and complete information to AQSE in order to restore the listing. The company will inform shareholders at the earliest opportunity of progress.

The directors of Lombard accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel: 07767 457101

AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 0203 772 0021

